The Guinness World Records have long been a source of both fascination and inspiration for people worldwide. These feats of human achievement, often pushing the boundaries of what we perceive as possible, blend the perfect cocktail of entertainment and importance. They captivate our imagination and showcase the extraordinary capabilities of individuals who dare to dream big. Among these record-breaking luminaries, an Italian stuntman recently etched his name into the annals of history with a truck side-wheelie stunt.

In the heart of Italy, a 43-year-old daredevil named Marco Davide Giony has demonstrated his extraordinary driving skills. In a spectacle that took place on live television, Marco drove a large truck through a very narrow gap on its side wheels. The gap was 12 feet 5 inches wide gap and Marco maintained the side wheelie over a 32.8-feet distance. This has officially put his name in the Guinness World Records book.

Marco's journey to the world record was not without its trials and tribulations, though. His initial attempts were marred by unexpected obstacles and during his first official try, he struggled to maintain control of the truck, veering dangerously to the left and knocking over the side barriers. The second attempt saw him overcompensating, this time veering too far to the right, and once again, the barriers came crashing down.

It was the third and final attempt that would determine Marco's fate. He skillfully guided the machine through the minuscule gap, landing it safely on all four wheels. "I've still got the adrenaline rush, and my hand feels weak," he exclaimed moments after his successful endeavor. After being awarded his Guinness World Records certificate, Marco shared the stage with his son, who he is grooming to follow in his footsteps as a stuntman and record breaker.

Marco Davide Giony's extraordinary achievement joins a league of awe-inspiring side-wheelie records. One standout record features Sun Jinguo from China, who achieved the tightest gap driven through by a tractor unit on its side wheels, measuring an astonishingly precise 3 feet and 3 inches in 2013. In 2016, Alastair Moffatt from the UK etched his name into the record books by driving a car on two wheels through the tightest gap ever, a mere 17.52 inches wide.