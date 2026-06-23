Toyota And Nissan Admit Their American-Made Vehicles Aren't Up To Japanese Standards

The Breakdown Japanese automakers are now selling American-made vehicles in their home country.

Nissan and Toyota are warning buyers that the quality of these vehicles might not match expectations.

Both warn buyers of poor paint, misaligned panels, and other possible defects.

In an embarrassing twist of fate, American-made vehicles imported to Japan from Toyota and Nissan come with a notice for buyers—the quality might not be up to par with what Japanese buyers expect.

Last year, US President Donald Trump signed a trade agreement that opened the island nation to US-made vehicles. Toyota and Nissan are now shipping the American-made Tundra, Highlander, and Murano to the island nation, but they might have defects domestic buyers aren’t used to seeing.

Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Photo by: DW Burnett / Motor1

The notice on the Murano states (translated) that "this vehicle is manufactured to specifications intended for overseas markets and differs in quality standards applied to vehicles destined for the Japanese domestic market."

The notice continues, stating that the SUV may have dust particles in the paint, traces of sealant residue, or misaligned or uneven panels and gaps. Thankfully, Nissan notes, "These differences do not affect the vehicle’s functionality or performance, so you may use it with confidence."

Toyota has a similar warning on the Tundra and Highlander, stating that the paint finishes are "designed for overseas markets" and that customers may notice thin paint, color variations, polishing marks, and dents.

What do you think?

Both automakers also warn buyers that several features might not work in Japan or haven’t been homologated, such as the Murano’s instrument cluster and infotainment display. The Nissan only offers English, Spanish, and French. On the Toyotas, features like traffic sign recognition and maps won’t work.

Motor1’s Take: It’s unclear whether these cosmetic issues will bother Japanese buyers interested in these American-made vehicles. It might be other issues that deter potential customers, such as the lack of certain country-specific features.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy