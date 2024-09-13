The Dodge Durango Hellcat returns for the 2025 model year.

CarsDirect notes a significant $7,100 discount on 2025 Durango Hellcat models.

Dodge hasn't officially listed pricing for the 2025 Durango range, including the Hellcat.

The Dodge Durango Hellcat was supposed to be a one-year run in 2021, limited to just 3,000 examples. But with such high demand, the company has kept the performance SUV in production ever since. For 2025, the Durango Hellcat is sticking around yet again.

Similar to what Dodge did with the Challenger, the company is rolling out several special models honoring (what we assume) is its last full production year. But if you want a "normal" Durango Hellcat for 2025, you can still get one—and with a pretty steep discount.

Dodge

According to CarsDirect, Dodge is giving potential buyers up to $7,100 worth of National Power Dollars Bonus Cash toward a 2025 Durango Hellcat as part of Dodge's Power Dollars deal. The bulletin was sent out on September 4, 2024, and yields a discount equal to $10 per horsepower. Since the Durango has 710 of them, that comes out to $7,100.

To get the discount, buyers will have to purchase the SUV outright—that Bonus Cash doesn’t extend to leases. But of all the Durango discounts for 2025, the Hellcat model gets the biggest. The Durango R/T all-wheel drive sees a $2,500 discount by comparison, and Dodge only offers $500 off a GT Plus with all-wheel drive.

Dodge hasn’t released official pricing info for the 2025 Durango beyond the new Hammerhead special edition, which starts at $113,720 before destination, and the Silver Bullet, which is ever-so-slightly cheaper at 113,325. But even with a $7,100 discount, the Durango Hellcat is the priciest option of the group. For 2024, the super-SUV started at $108,795 with destination. The 2025 model will probably be a titch pricier still.

Dodge

In case you forget, the Dodge Durango Hellcat makes 710 hp and 645 pound-feet of torque from a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8. That launches the SUV to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and onto a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. With enough pavement, the Durango Hellcat will hit 180 miles per hour.