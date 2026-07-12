Man Makes Offer On $25K Car. Then The Dealership Says The Out-The-Door Price Is $34K: 'This Is Why Delivrd Has A Business'

Sticker price and out-the-door price are rarely the same number. But the gap isn't supposed to be that big.

One car shopper recorded his entire negotiation to prove exactly how far apart those two figures can end up, and just how hard a dealership can make it to actually close that gap.

It raises the question of whether you’d take the deal or walk away.

When The Price is Too High

In a viral video with more than 586,000 views, content creator @i_dad_so_hard shares a car-buying negotiation that didn't go as planned.

The dad explained that the sticker price on the car was $25,000.

"How much do you think that out-the-door price was?” he asked.

“$34,000 for a $25,000 car,” he said, clearly stunned.

In the video you can hear him ask the sales guy for two specific add-ons to be removed, a paint protection plan (PPP) and a LoJack tracking charge, adding up to roughly $3,000.

But the dealer replied that those two items couldn't just be deleted.

"They're telling me they can't take those two lines out and just remove them from the invoice. They can take it out, but then they have to add it to the price of the car,” the creator said.

He pushed back, saying that either way, he wasn't paying for either add-on.

"I'm still not paying for the LoJack or the PPP,” he said.

The dealer's response, per the audio, was that the original price already had those costs built in below market, so pulling the line items off the invoice just meant the same dollar amount got reattached to the car's price elsewhere.

So the dad tried a different approach. He wanted to work on a flat total instead of arguing over individual line items.

"I'll pay twenty-four six for the car. I won't pay for a LoJack or PPP. Give me the subtotal, add these in, it's probably close to twenty-nine five, because that's where we were before,” he said.

From there, it turned into back-and-forth. He'd give a number, the salesman would carry it to what he called "the man in the glass box," then come back with a counter.

"I wasted a bunch of my time giving numbers to the guy," the creator said.

They eventually landed close to that $29,500 mark.

"That's the numbers we were at, and I mean, I wasn't even happy with that… so I left," he said.

In the caption he added the following: "Y'all better look those numbers over when you're buying a car. Make sure the math is mathing, because they are out here adding fees for everything. This is why Delivrd has a business. People are sick of these games.”

Out-the-Door Price Vs. Sticker Price

The sticker price, or MSRP, is just a starting point for negotiation, while the out-the-door (OTD) price is the actual amount a buyer pays, including taxes, documentation fees, dealership prep fees, and any add-ons, according to Bankrate.

That OTD number is always higher than the sticker price, sometimes by a wide margin, which is exactly why Bankrate recommends asking for the OTD price upfront, before ever setting foot in a dealership, and negotiating based on that total rather than a monthly payment.

Dealers can manipulate monthly payments by stretching out loan terms while quietly padding the total price with extras, so focusing on the full OTD number is one of the clearest ways to catch that kind of markup before signing anything.

Which Car Buying Fees Are Legitimate?

Some dealer fees are simply unavoidable: sales tax, title and registration costs, and documentation fees are all standard, though the size of a doc fee can vary a lot by state. Some states cap it, like California's $85 limit, while others, like Florida, don't cap it at all, according to NerdWallet.

Other charges are considered fair game to push back on. Paint protection and similar cosmetic add-ons are typically unnecessary and can usually be removed from a contract entirely—or at least they should be.

Anti-theft add-ons like supplemental alarm systems or vehicle tracking units also fall into that optional category. Buyers can decline them and, if they still want that kind of protection, often get it installed elsewhere for less.

NerdWallet's general advice for any surprise line item is to ask the dealer to explain it, since that's the clearest way to sort a legitimate cost from one designed to pad the bottom line.

$9K Gap Stuns People

The comments were full of people saying that interactions like this are exactly why they hate dealerships in the first place.

“I plan to spend my retirement going into car dealer after car dealer and doing nothing but wasting their time with zero intent to actually buy anything,” one person wrote.

A second agreed, “$9k of add ons. Oh. They CAN remove them. I work at Honda. If I go to buy a car and they tell me they're not removing $9k of add ons, I'm walking out.”

“I feel like they should remove franchise dealerships and just deal straight with the manufacturer,” another wrote.

What do you think?

“I wish we could buy straight from manufacturers,” a fourth person added.

Motor1 reached out to @i_dad_so_hard via email and TikTok direct message and to Delivrd via email. We'll be sure to update this if either responds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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