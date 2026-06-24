Saleen Wants You To Help Save It

The Breakdown Saleen Automotive is seeking new investors.

It is offering perks for pledges as low as $1,000.

Investing in the company will get you common stock.

Saleen Automotive needs your help. The American aftermarket specialist and car builder is seeking new investors, and you can pledge your hard-earned dollars to purchase some equity in the business.

What you get beyond the common stock depends on how much you pledge, with six tiers of perks available. If you invest $1,000, you will also get a Saleen signature hat and a digital investor certificate signed by Steve Saleen.

Other perks include early access to Saleen vehicle announcements ($1,500), an invite to a live virtual investor event featuring Steve Saleen ($5,000), and a tour of the Saleen factory ($10,000). Investors can also receive an invitation to meet Steve Saleen ($25,000) and get up to 5 percent off a Saleen vehicle ($50,000).

The last tier also includes a private 1-on-1 with Steve at a track.

Saleen says the “luxury-performance car market” will reach $1 trillion by the end of the decade and that the company is “strategically positioned to capture a significant share.” Any return on the investment would result from an acquisition, IPO, or other liquidity event.

So far, the company has raised $1,000 through the portal.

What Saleen Offers Right Now

Right now, Saleen offers modified versions of the Ford Mustang GT and Ford F-150. The Mustang is available with an 850-horsepower supercharged 5.0-liter V8. It’s called the Saleen 301.

The Saleen SportTruck also has a supercharged 5.0-liter V8, but output is restricted to 775 hp in the top tune. The truck also receives upgrades to its suspension, braking system, and aerodynamics.

What do you think?

Saleen is also readying the S1 and S11 supercars. Saleen first announced the S11 in October 2025, promising to officially reveal the car within 12 months. That deadline is approaching.

Motor1’s Take: The company behind S7 and the S5S Raptor has been struggling for several years. The company has faced financial instability and challenges in China, yet it continues to operate. We doubt a new round of investment will truly transform its operations.

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Source: Saleen Automotive

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