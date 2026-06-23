The 2026 Audi A3 Loses Even More Buttons

The Audi A3 is getting a technical and visual refresh in Europe. The updates mainly focus on interior design, the integration of a panoramic display, and an expanded lineup of driver-assistance systems. The update applies to all body styles and powertrain variants in the compact-car range, including the sport-focused S3 and RS3.

Redesigned Interior

At the center of the interior update for the A3 is a new cockpit layout with a so-called curved display. It consists of an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 12.8-inch MMI panoramic display. A wider trim inlay across the dashboard, running from the instrument cluster to the passenger side, creates a continuous horizontal design line.

On the left, you can see the new cockpit; on the right, the previous version. It’s clear that, unfortunately, the climate controls lose their physical buttons. The steering wheel previously used real buttons as well.

According to Audi, the interior can be configured with four material choices, including carbon fiber, Dinamica microfiber, and two textile fabrics called Impressum Black and Light Crepe. The center console has been revised so the phone storage compartment now faces the driver.

It includes a wireless charging function rated at 25 watts. The steering wheels use a mechanical roller within the multifunction controls. Buyers can choose between two double-spoke designs and a three-spoke wheel flattened at the top and bottom for S-line and S models.

Expanded Driver-Assistance Systems

The available driver aids have been reorganized and are offered in three package levels: Tech, Tech plus, and Tech pro. The integrated adaptive driving assistant plus combines adaptive cruise control with active lane guidance at speeds up to 130 mph. On models with an automatic transmission, the system manages longitudinal and lateral control using lane markings, road edges, and surrounding traffic.

It also enables automatic lane changes on highways after the turn signal is activated, as well as automatic slowing at red lights and moving off again when the light turns green. For the first time, the system uses swarm data to adjust speed to the average traffic pace on a given section of route.

Gallery: Audi A3 allstreet e-hybrid (2026) 11 Source: Audi

Using online data, lane guidance can also be used in urban and rural areas even when lane boundaries aren’t clearly visible. This data-based feature is included at no cost for three years from delivery, and can then be extended for a fee.

For parking maneuvers, four wide-angle surround cameras provide a three-dimensional 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings in the MMI. The Park Assist plus and pro systems recognize parking markings via camera and can steer the vehicle autonomously into parallel and perpendicular spaces, controlling steering, acceleration, braking, and gear changes.

Park Assist pro additionally offers a remote function that lets the driver control parking in and out from outside the vehicle via a smartphone app. A new feature called trained parking also allows up to five individual parking maneuvers—each up to 164 feet long—to be stored and replayed automatically.

Connectivity And Digital Add-ons

Through app connectivity, drivers can remotely check vehicle status information, including parking location, lock status, window and lighting status, as well as odometer reading, fuel level, tire pressure, oil level, and service intervals. The auxiliary heater, along with locking and unlocking, can also be controlled via smartphone.

Through the “Functions on Demand” program, certain software-based features can be activated later for a fee, including a package intended to optimize audio playback and a virtual surround-sound function.

Body Styles And Powertrains

There are no changes to body styles or powertrains: In addition to the Sportback and Sedan, the range includes the A3 allstreet crossover model available since spring 2024, which has about 1.2 inches of additional ground clearance and off-road-style design cues. The engine lineup includes gas and diesel engines offered in outputs of 114 hp and 148 hp.

Gallery: Audi A3 Sedan (2026) 23 Source: Audi

As a plug-in hybrid, the A3 e-hybrid offers a total system output of 201 hp or 268 hp, with a combined electric range of up to 89 miles on the WLTP cycle. The battery can be charged via DC fast charging in around 30 minutes, and maximum towing capacity increases by 661 pounds to 3,748 pounds.

Gallery: Audi S3 Sportback (2026) 35 Source: Audi

What do you think?

The S3 and RS3 performance models both feature quattro all-wheel drive and a torque splitter that distributes torque variably across the rear axle. The S3 is powered by a 328-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, while the RS3 uses a 394-hp turbocharged five-cylinder. Visually, the sport models are set apart by specific grille badges and their own digital daytime running light signatures, with the RS3 standing out thanks to its wide fenders. With the Matrix LED headlights, drivers can select from four different daytime running light designs via the MMI.

Gallery: Audi RS 3 Sportback (2026) 28 Source: Audi

Launch Date And Pricing

The refreshed A3 models will be available at dealerships starting in mid-September 2026. In Germany, the A3 Sportback starts at €31,850, while the A3 Sportback e-hybrid starts at €45,350. The performance variants start at €57,200 for the S3 and €68,500 for the Audi RS3.

Gallery: Audi A3 Sportback e-hybrid (2026)

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