Nissan's Smallest SUV Gets The Hybrid Treatment—But Not In America

THE BREAKDOWN Nissan is launching the second-generation Kicks in Japan with a hybrid powertrain.

The Kicks has Nissan’s e-Power powertrain that uses an engine to charge a battery that powers an electric motor.

The hybrid-powered Kicks starts at ¥2,999,700, or $18,723 at today’s exchange rate.

The second-generation Nissan Kicks is finally hitting the roads in Japan. When it does, the Kicks will launch with a new hybrid powertrain, which isn’t available on the compact crossover Nissan sells in the United States—at least, not yet.

The Kicks, which goes on sale in the automaker’s domestic market on June 18, will feature Nissan’s third-generation e-Power hybrid powertrain. The system consists of a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that serves as the generator for the battery that powers the electric motor.

This is the first time Nissan has offered its e-Power powertrain in the model in Japan. The SUV will also feature the automaker’s e‑4ORCE electric all-wheel control technology and a revised suspension.

In the US, Nissan sells the model with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower. The Japanese-market Kicks makes the same amount in its front-wheel-drive setup.

Nissan will offer the Kicks in four trims: X, X+, X Simple Package, and G. The Kicks G is the top-level trim, featuring gloss-black bumper finishes. The others have distinctive dimpled cladding along the bottom of the vehicle. Inside, the Kicks has dual 12.3-inch displays.

What do you think?

The hybrid-powered Kicks starts at ¥2,999,700, or $18,723 at today’s exchange rate. That is cheaper than the Kicks sold in the US, which start at $24,275, including destination.

30 Source: Nissan

Motor1's Take: With gas prices still averaging above $4.00 a gallon, it’s difficult not to feel a tinge of jealousy. Cheap, efficient cars continue to disappear from dealer lots in the United States, but maybe the e-Power's appearance in the Kicks overseas is a preview of what’s to come here. Nissan plans to launch a Rogue with the hybrid system next year, so why not the Kicks, too?

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Source: Nissan

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