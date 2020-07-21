Big tires make a world of difference.

In case you haven’t heard yet, Ford has a new Bronco that debuted a couple of weeks ago. This new-model launch has gone mostly unnoticed, in much the same way the Batmobile goes unnoticed at a Cars & Coffee event. Suffice it to say, there is considerable excitement for the off-roader and its various options, especially the one that morphs the Bronco into a monster. Of course, we’re talking about the Sasquatch Package.

In short, the Sasquatch Package turns the Bronco into a hard-core off-roader right from the factory. It adds the locking front and rear differentials, the high-clearance suspension with upgraded shocks, beefy 35-inch mud-terrain tires, and high-clearance fender flares to give the tires more room. It all sounds neat, and we’ve seen photos of the Bronco fitted with this package. We haven’t seen a Sasquatch-equipped Bronco next to standard model though, until now. Yeah, it makes a little bit of difference.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Model Comparisons

Ford Bronco Sasquatch Comparison
28 Photos
Photo Credit: Nigel Gatone

These photos come to Motor1.com courtesy of Nigel Gatone. He shared these shots at Bronco6g.com and was kind enough to shoot us high-resolution versions so we could get a close look. Parked side-by-side, the Sasquatch Package makes the standard Bronco look tiny by comparison. In reality the difference isn’t that significant, but from a standpoint of aesthetics, there’s no denying the aggressive look you get by adding that package.

The photos also include comparison shots with the Ford F-150 and the Bronco’s main competitor, the Jeep Wrangler. A Wrangler Rubicon would make for a better matchup, but it’s still an interesting look and what will no doubt become a significant new rivalry in Detroit. If only Chevrolet could revive the Blazer to make it a trifecta of muddy excitement. Oh wait a minute, the Blazer was revived ... as a soft-roader. Yeah, that’s awkward.

As for the Sasquatch Package, the good news is that you can get it on any Bronco trim level, including the two-door Bronco Base that starts under $30,000. We suspect Ford will have no shortage of buyers for burly off-roader at that price point.

Source: Bronco6g.com