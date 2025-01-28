2026 BMW iX: This Is It
A new entry-level trim starts at $76,325, with 402 horsepower.
The BMW iX is getting a makeover for 2026. The German automaker has revamped the electric SUV’s exterior styling while increasing the available power by retuning its electric drive system. The refreshed model year also introduces a new, entry-level trim, the iX XDrive45. It joins the iX xDrive60 and the new iX M70 xDrive, which replaces the M60.
The new entry-level iX xDrive45 makes 402 horsepower and offers up to 312 miles of range, while the mid-range iX xDrive60 now produces 536 hp and goes up to 340 miles on a single charge. The iX M70 makes 650 hp and can go up to 302 miles. The M70 can also hit 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.
The biggest changes to the iX’s exterior styling are the front and rear fascias, though the differences are subtle. The front has a new bumper, a restyled grille, and revamped headlights with vertical daytime running lights. At the back, BMW designers integrated a new diffuser element that’s standard on the M70 and available as an option on the other trims with an M Sport Package, which is available on the iX for the first time.
The pack adds unique air intakes, M alloy wheels, and other styling accents. The available M Sport Professional Package includes M Shadowline headlights. Both packages are standard on the iX M70. The professional package also adds a unique kidney grille, black mirror caps, and 22-inch M alloy wheels.
|Trim
|Horsepower
|Range
|Price (w/dest.)
|iX xDrive45
|402
|312 miles
|$76,325
|iX xDrive 60
|536
|340 miles
|$89,670
|iX M70 xDrive
|650
|302 miles
|$112,675
Inside, there are new M multi-function seats for the first time in the iX, which BMW offers with optional ventilation. The seats are part of the M Sport Package for the xDrive45 and xDrive60 but are standard on the iX M70. The pack also adds a leather steering wheel, M pedals, high-gloss black center console trim, and a two-tone instrument panel.
BMW will begin building the revamped iX in March, with deliveries expected to start in the second quarter of 2025. The new, entry-level iX xDrive45 has a $76,325 starting price (all prices include the $1,175 destination charge). The iX xDrive60 begins at $89,675, $1,250 more than the xDrive50, while the iX M70 is $112,675, unchanged from the previous year.
Source: BMW
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