2026 BMW iX: This Is It

The BMW iX is getting a makeover for 2026. The German automaker has revamped the electric SUV’s exterior styling while increasing the available power by retuning its electric drive system. The refreshed model year also introduces a new, entry-level trim, the iX XDrive45. It joins the iX xDrive60 and the new iX M70 xDrive, which replaces the M60.



The new entry-level iX xDrive45 makes 402 horsepower and offers up to 312 miles of range, while the mid-range iX xDrive60 now produces 536 hp and goes up to 340 miles on a single charge. The iX M70 makes 650 hp and can go up to 302 miles. The M70 can also hit 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.



Photos by: BMW

The biggest changes to the iX’s exterior styling are the front and rear fascias, though the differences are subtle. The front has a new bumper, a restyled grille, and revamped headlights with vertical daytime running lights. At the back, BMW designers integrated a new diffuser element that’s standard on the M70 and available as an option on the other trims with an M Sport Package, which is available on the iX for the first time.



The pack adds unique air intakes, M alloy wheels, and other styling accents. The available M Sport Professional Package includes M Shadowline headlights. Both packages are standard on the iX M70. The professional package also adds a unique kidney grille, black mirror caps, and 22-inch M alloy wheels.

Trim Horsepower Range Price (w/dest.) iX xDrive45 402 312 miles $76,325 iX xDrive 60 536 340 miles $89,670 iX M70 xDrive 650 302 miles $112,675

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Inside, there are new M multi-function seats for the first time in the iX, which BMW offers with optional ventilation. The seats are part of the M Sport Package for the xDrive45 and xDrive60 but are standard on the iX M70. The pack also adds a leather steering wheel, M pedals, high-gloss black center console trim, and a two-tone instrument panel.

BMW will begin building the revamped iX in March, with deliveries expected to start in the second quarter of 2025. The new, entry-level iX xDrive45 has a $76,325 starting price (all prices include the $1,175 destination charge). The iX xDrive60 begins at $89,675, $1,250 more than the xDrive50, while the iX M70 is $112,675, unchanged from the previous year.

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Source: BMW

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