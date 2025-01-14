Dead: BMW M8 Coupe

We regret to inform you it's the end of the road for the M8 Coupe in the United States. Known by its "F92" codename among enthusiasts of the Bavarian brand, Munich's bruiser has been quietly removed from the configurator. After noticing it's gone, we decided to ask BMW whether the high-end performance coupe is indeed dead in the US. In an e-mail to Motor1, BMW spokesperson Jay Hanson confirmed dealers are no longer taking orders.

However, you can still buy a two-door M8 in the US by opting for the convertible. In addition, Jay told us that the more practical M8 Gran Coupe is sticking around for the time being. The sedan is also offered as an Alpina B8, so you still have options. The four-door M8 and the fancier B8 could be solid alternatives to the new M5, especially if you're not a fan of the latter's styling, plug-in hybrid powertrain, and insanely high curb weight.

Photo by: BMW Group Archiv

Now that the M8 Coupe is dead in America, it's a good opportunity to remember that BMW also made an M8 in the early 1990s, during the life cycle of the original 8 Series ("E31"). Unfortunately, it didn't evolve past the prototype stage. That's a real shame since the first-gen M8 had a monstrous 640 horsepower. Even in 2025, that's still more than any other pure gasoline model ever sold by BMW. That title goes to the M5 CS, with 627 hp.

The old-school M8 had a massive 6.0-liter V-12 rated at 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque without "cheating" by resorting to turbochargers. The "S70/2" engine you might remember from the McLaren F1 routed its output to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. BMW claims the M8 E31 that never was could top out at more than 186 mph (300 km/h).

What do you think?

The M8 prototype weighed less than 3,200 pounds (1,450 kilograms) after using glass-reinforced plastic for the hood, trunk lid, and doors. Compared to a regular 8 Series, it lost the nifty pop-up headlights for better aerodynamics at higher speeds.

As for a third-gen M8, we wouldn't necessarily count on it. Multiple reports state the whole 8 Series family will be retired at some point in 2026. The fact that the M8 Coupe is already gone from the US could signal the beginning of the end for the 8er.

BMW M8 prototype 12 Source: BMW Group Archiv

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy