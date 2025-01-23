Nissan's Small Electric SUV Is Dead On Arrival

Update: Nissan confirmed to Motor1 in an email that this recent news will not affect the next-generation Nissan Leaf. The new Leaf is still scheduled to debut this year. The story has been updated accordingly.

In 2022, Nissan announced plans to expand its electric vehicle lineup in the US beyond the Leaf and Ariya with a third small EV. But as the market shifts and more automakers pull back on their ambitious EV plans, Nissan has reportedly killed its small electric SUV for America before it had a chance to live.

According to Automotive News, Nissan won’t move forward with its subcompact EV production in the US. Instead, the small EV will be built at Nissan’s Sunderland plant in England and likely sold outside of the US. The SUV—codenamed the PZ1L—would have been smaller than the current Rogue but larger than the Leaf hatchback; Likely around the size of a Kicks.

2025 Nissan Murano Photo by: Nissan

The company planned to produce the SUV at its manufacturing facility in Canton, Mississippi, where it previously invested $500 million toward Nissan and Infiniti EV production. Nissan still plans to build two larger electric SUVs and two sedans at its Canton facility, with hopes that discontinuing the smallest model can increase production of those four vehicles.

"We will continue to evaluate market opportunities for new models and make adjustments accordingly," Nissan spokesperson Brian Brockman told Automotive News.

What do you think?

It’s unclear what this subcompact EV would have looked like—or what it might have been called. But a Nissan spokesperson confirmed to Motor1 that this news does not affect the upcoming Leaf, which will reportedly be moving to an SUV configuration inspired by the 2021 Chill-Out concept (pictured above).

"We have previously confirmed a replacement for the Nissan Leaf will be unveiled in 2025 and this plan has not changed," Nissan said in an email to Motor1. "We look forward to providing more information on this important new model in due course."

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy