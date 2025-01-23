Ford Recalls 272,000 Vehicles for Bad 12-Volt Batteries—Again
Instead of updating software to detect failing batteries, Ford will now replace the faulty batteries on Maverick and Bronco Sport models.
Ford is stepping into 2025 with a sizable vehicle recall. This one involves 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick models, 272,817 units all total. There's a potential problem with the 12-volt underhood battery where it could suddenly fail, possibly causing the vehicle to stall while driving. Also, the auto stop/start system may not have enough juice to restart, leaving you stranded in traffic.
To make a long, technical explanation nice and short, Ford conducted an in-depth investigation and pinpointed a bad batch of batteries it received from a supplier in China. For those who know a bit more about electricity, these batteries could experience internal weld or cast-on-strap failure. Failures can drain the battery of power very quickly, though it's worth noting that Ford makes no mention of a potential fire risk. If the battery dies, you're just stuck with a dead truck or SUV. There are no reports of accidents, injuries, or fires resulting from this problem.
If this all seems oddly familiar, it's because Ford previously recalled these vehicles for battery issues. In April 2024, nearly half a million Bronco Sports and Mavericks were under the gun for sudden battery failure, but the fix wasn't to replace defective parts. Instead, Ford did a software update so affected vehicles could have "improved detection" of the battery's state of charge and disable auto stop/start if the power was too low. Apparently, that software update cannot adequately detect imminent battery failure.
So now, the fix is to replace the defective battery with a new one. Since multiple battery suppliers were used, Ford dealers will need to inspect the vehicle to determine what battery is under the hood—the problem is relegated to one specific battery, hence why the new recall only affects a portion of the original group. Vehicle owners may be eligible for reimbursement if they already paid for a new battery.
Dealer notification for the recall is already underway. Specific owner notification will begin on February 3.
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