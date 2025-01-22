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Confirmed: Ram's Mid-Size Pickup Is Happening

Stellantis has confirmed the long-rumored mid-size pickup is coming. The UAW says production starts in 2027.

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Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 2:14pm ET
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Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis will get his wish. Stellantis confirmed with Motor1 today that the brand is building a new mid-size truck model. However, the automaker declined to provide further details.

The confirmation arrived after Automotive News reported on a memo from Stellantis COO Antonio Filosa that said the automaker would build a new mid-size truck at its Belvidere, Illinois, factory. The memo didn't say when the automaker would begin building the new Ram, but an announcement by the United Auto Workers union said production will start sometime in 2027.

Ram Rampage Rebel 2024

2024 Ram Rampage Rebel

The UAW revealed in 2023 that Stellantis planned to build a mid-size pickup at the plant, but the automaker wouldn't confirm the claim then. Stellantis shuttered the Belvidere plant in early 2023, putting future commitments in question. The company's uncertainty with the plant almost caused a strike last year.

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"After meeting with the company for the last several months, last night we resolved our grievances concerning the Dodge Durango and the reopening of Belvidere," the UAW said in a statement. Stellantis agreed to build the next-generation Durango at its Detroit factory and invest in its Jeep facilities in Ohio, too.

Kuniskis told us less than two weeks ago that he wanted a "mid-size truck so bad" because "Everything is more expensive. Trucks are way more expensive." Ram no longer makes the 1500 Classic that served as a value option for truck buyers, leaving room in the lineup for something smaller and cheaper than its full-size offering.

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Sources: Automotive News, United Auto Workers

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