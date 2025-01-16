2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: This Is It
It goes on sale this fall making 194 horsepower.
Subaru first revealed its new hybrid powertrain last summer, ushering in a new age for the company's iconic boxer engine, now supplemented with an electric motor. Now, there's finally a car to go alongside the powertrain: the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid. It's set to go on sale this fall.
The automaker specifically designed the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine for series-parallel hybrid vehicles, which pairs with an electric motor and the continuously variable transmission. This will allow the Crosstrek to use either the gas engine or the electric motor to get around, but you won’t get far on electric power with the small, 1.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack located under the cargo floor.
The engine makes 162 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque, with the hybrid system producing a combined 194 hp. The new powertrain doesn’t interfere with Subaru’s all-wheel-drive system, standard on all Crosstrek hybrids, nor does it compromise the crossover’s 8.7 inches of ground clearance.
The Crosstrek Hybrid will debut with two new exterior colors: Sand Dune Pearl and Citron Yellow Pearl. It'll also get specific dark gray 18-inch alloy wheels. The automaker will release fuel economy figures, pricing, and trim details closer to the model’s on-sale date.
The 2025 Crosstrek starts at $27,230, including a$1,420 destination charge. The hybrid will likely cost more, obviously. It should also return better fuel economy than the non-hybrid 2.5-liter that currently gets 27 miles per gallon in the city, 33 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined.
Source: Subaru
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