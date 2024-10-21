Subaru, Mazda, and Toyota held a joint conference in Japan back in May to express their long-term commitment to combustion engines. Just a few days later, Subaru released preliminary specifications about the electrified boxer powertrain. Now, extended details have been published ahead of December when the Crosstrek will be the first model to utilize the next-generation hybrid system.

A naturally aspirated, horizontally opposed 2.5-liter engine developed specifically for electrified applications is at the heart of the new hybrid system. It produces 158 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 154 pound-feet of torque between 4,000 and 4,400 rpm. It gets the necessary juice from a bigger gas tank after moving the power control unit from under the cargo floor to above the combustion engine.

With more room in the back, the larger fuel tank can now hold 16.6 gallons. Corroborated with a promised 20% increase in efficiency over the current hybrid setup, the Crosstrek has the longest cruising range of any Subaru in history. It can cover more than 621 miles on a single tank, which is typically diesel territory. However, the Japanese automaker points out this is a theoretical value based on the overly generous WTLC cycle.

The gas engine works together with two electric motors mounted at the front, one that drives the wheels and the other serving as a generator. The traction motor is good for 118 hp and 199 lb-ft. Subaru isn't specifying a combined output but says the traction motor can serve as the main power source "in a wide range of situations."

The Crosstrek uses a series-parallel system, so it can use either the gas engine or the electric motor. "Extended EV driving" is also promised but with a small 1.1-kilowatt-hour battery, you won’t go too far until the combustion engine kicks in. Positioned underneath the cargo floor, the lithium-ion pack is also a new development and is said to be lightweight, long-lasting, and with higher-density cells.

Subaru new hybrid system

As you would expect from a Subaru that isn't a front-wheel-drive kei car, the crossover features a symmetrical AWD system that mechanically couples the front and rear wheels through the propeller shaft. Elsewhere, the Crosstrek also gets a beefy 1,500-watt outlet in the cargo area to hook up appliances or electrically powered camping gear you might use out in the wilderness.

When the new e-boxer setup was announced a few months ago, Chief Technology Officer Tetsuo Fujinuki admitted that a boxer engine is not the ideal solution for outright efficiency but Subaru can't ignore its heritage:

"If you were just going for efficiency, horizontally opposed engines are not necessarily always the best option. But what would Subaru be without them? When you think about it, we are the only mass-market brand making horizontally opposed engines today."

The JDM-spec Crosstrek hybrid will go on sale in December 2024, with a global rollout likely planned for next year.