Porsche Taycan Global Sales Plummeted in 2024

Porsche's global sales results for 2024 are officially out, and they're a mixed bag. Total deliveries dropped by 3 percent to 310,718 units, but the fun cars powered by combustion engines were up. In addition, the Cayenne flourished last year, so much so that it ended the year in first place. The Panamera and Macan fell, although not nearly as hard as the Taycan. The performance EV's last 12 months were awful, with sales plummeting by 49 percent.

Only 20,836 Taycans were delivered to customers last year. Porsche blames the model's mid-cycle facelift, which usually slows things down. In addition, the company admits the "ramp-up of electric mobility is generally proceeding more slowly than planned." In other words, they were overly optimistic about the rise of EVs. Consequently, the German luxury brand has already admitted it might put gas engines in cars originally intended as EVs.

Porsche's other electric car, the second-generation Macan, nearly matched Taycan sales. The zero-emission crossover registered 18,278 sales, even though deliveries only started at the end of September. The EV is off to a strong start but has some huge shoes to fill. Despite being axed from Europe because of new cybersecurity regulations, the gas-fueled Macan still racked up 64,517 sales.

For clarity, shipments of the first-gen Macan didn't end in Europe until July, when the new legislation took effect. Thus, Porsche could still sell the ICE-powered crossover in the EU during the first half of 2024. According to the most recent official statement, production of the original Macan will end in 2026. However, we wouldn't necessarily exclude an extended life cycle, although that could depend on the popularity of its electric successor.

Elsewhere, the Cayenne hit six figures last year, ending 2024 with 102,889 units delivered to customers worldwide. The bigger SUV was up 18 percent year-over-year, fueled by the launch of a thorough facelift in 2023. A purely electric Cayenne is in the works and is expected to land before the end of the decade.

Model 2024 Sales Sales vs 2023 Taycan 20,836 -49% Macan EV 18,278 NA Macan ICE 64,517 -26.14% Cayenne 102,889 +18% Panamera 29,587 -13% 911 50,941 +2% 718 Boxster/Cayman 23,670 +15%

The Panamera fell by 13 percent to 29,587 cars, with Porsche citing lower demand in China, where sedans are still a big deal. 2024 was a bad year for the brand in the People's Republic, as total shipments fell by 28%. Demand surged in all the other regions, but not enough to compensate for the massive drop in China.

What do you think?

We mentioned fun cars in the beginning. The 911 rose by 2 percent to 50,941 units, while the Boxster/Cayman blossomed by 15 percent to 23,670 vehicles. The 718's performance is particularly impressive because, much like the first-gen Macan, it too was axed in Europe due to cybersecurity regulations.

We wonder whether the sales success of the Boxster and Cayman last year is related to their upcoming demise. By year's end, an EV successor will replace the gas sports car. However, a recent report states that the electric sports car’s development isn't going as planned.

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Source: Porsche

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