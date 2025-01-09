Mercedes EVs Get Tesla Supercharger Access Next Month

Tesla Superchargers are about to get a bit busier. Mercedes-Benz announced Thursday that starting next month, its EVs are getting Supercharger access. The company will soon start selling EVs equipped with the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) port later this year, and it's also selling an adapter at dealers so existing Mercedes EVs can plug in to Superchargers. The adapter is $185 and, says Mercedes, "the only adapter tested and certified for safety and compatibility with all MercedesBenz BEVs and any NACS DC fast charging point."

Automakers first started announcing a planned switch to NACS ports and Supercharger compatibility en masse in 2023. Mercedes-Benz proudly touted it was the first German automaker to make the change. As with other automakers, Mercedes seemingly made the switch over dissatisfaction with the state of the non-Tesla public fast-charging network in the US. Mercedes is also building its own fast-charging stations, complete with 400-kilowatt chargers—the most powerful in the US—and luxurious lounges for owners to spend time in while they wait.

Mercedes will have plug-and-charge functionality at Tesla Superchargers. If customers have their billing information loaded into their Mercedes Me account, all they need to do is plug in. Their card will be charged automatically. (Mercedes has this functionality with other charging networks as well.)

What do you think?

"As our technologically advanced and highly compelling all-electric vehicle portfolio continues to grow, we recognize that a critical component for a seamless ownership experience for our customers is to ensure convenient access to a broad charging network," said Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dimitris Psillakis in a statement.

Though Mercedes EV sales dropped significantly from 2023 to 2024, the company has more EVs coming that should help boost sales, like the new CLA, AMG SUV, and an electric van. Clearly the brand wants the ownership experience of its EVs to match what people expect from Mercedes in all aspects. Access to the best charging network in the world should help.

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