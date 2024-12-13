Mercedes Will Show Its New Electric Van Next Spring

It looks as though Mercedes really wants us to get excited about its new family of electric vans. After showing camouflaged prototypes a few months ago, the three-pointed star is back with a more conventional teaser. Hiding in the shadows is a showcar depicting a "luxurious, elegant, and spacious limousine" in van format we'll see next spring. However, the subsequent production models will begin to arrive in 2026.

The German premium brand is making a big deal out of this because the new workhorses will ride on a dedicated electric vehicle platform. Developed from the ground up, VAN.EA is a scalable and modular platform intended strictly for EVs, varying from "high-end family vehicles and exclusive VIP shuttles to spacious limousines." This statement tells us Mercedes will up the ante in terms of luxury so that the vans can live up to the prestigious badge.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes will likely significantly improve packaging by avoiding the compromises associated with gas-to-EV conversions. These new vans will be offered in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations, so expect single- and dual-motor setups, respectively. VAN.EA will underpin all the company's future midsize to large vans for personal and commercial purposes.

With the new wave of electric models, the Vans division aims to halve the number of variants it offers compared to existing vans equipped with combustion engines. Mercedes seeks to do so without neglecting any market segments. All vans will share a front module with an electric motor and axle. Different center modules will enable several vehicle lengths and battery sizes in a standardized battery case. The rear module will contain an electric motor for AWD models.

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The new platform spawns two derivatives: VAN.EA-P for private vans and VAN.EA-C for commercial vans. Models riding on the former platform will offer "well over" 311 miles (500 kilometers) of range and SAE Level 2 automated driving at launch. Level 3 will be implemented by the decade's end. The latter architecture, for which range isn't specified, will get Level 4 tech by 2030.

Mercedes electric van on VAN.EA platform 10 Source: Mercedes-Benz

Besides Europe, Mercedes wants to sell VAN.EA-based models in the United States, where a midsize luxury van is coming. Midsize and large camper vans are also planned, but we'll have to wait and see whether these are coming to North America. With the new platform, the Vans branch aims for EVs to account for more than 50% of annual sales in five years from now.

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Source: Mercedes-Benz Vans

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