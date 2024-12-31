Lamborghini Recalls Exactly Two Revueltos for Potential Fire Risk

Two 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto owners will have to visit a dealer soon. The automaker is recalling just two examples of its brand-new supercar because of a potential oil leak that could cause a fire. The vehicles could have an issue with an oil flange connection located between the oil tank and the radiator.

Lamborghini began looking into the issue after a Revuelto caught fire in New York City in October, launching a field investigation into the event. The automaker inspected the vehicle in early December, finding evidence of an oil leak in the engine bay.

According to the recall report, An internal investigation uncovered the vehicle in question had a production rework on the oil circuit system that lacked any confirmation that the worker tightened the screws to spec. Lamborghini also discovered two other Revueltos in the US with the same discrepancy, deciding to recall the pair because it couldn’t rule out a safety risk.

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The company said it is unaware of accidents, injuries, or additional fires related to the issue. Lamborghini will notify the affected owners by early February, instructing them to visit a dealer where a technician will inspect the screws and tighten them if necessary.

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s newest flagship, replacing the Aventador. It’s a plug-in hybrid, too, with a 6.5-liter V-12 and three electric motors making 1,001 horsepower and 739 pound-feet of torque. It can hit 62 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and reach 218 mph.

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