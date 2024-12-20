Toyota Launches Japan's First Plug-In Hybrid Minivan

Toyota has been offering a hybrid powertrain for the Alphard shortly after the minivan was launched in the early 2000s. Currently in its fourth generation, the people hauler doubles down on electrification by getting a charging port. It's Japan's first PHEV minivan and is joined by the Vellfire sister model, now in its third generation. Both were fully redesigned last year and now their lineups are growing to include a PHEV as the range-topper.

The plug-in hybrid minivans, offered only with six seats, share a lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor. Toyota doesn't disclose the pack's capacity but estimates it has enough juice for an electric range of 45 miles (73 kilometers). However, we should note that the number is based on the overly optimistic WLTC. The figure would likely drop in the WLTP cycle and likely even more if the EPA were ever to test the cars.

Photo by: Toyota

When charging at 50 kW, it takes about 38 minutes to replenish the battery to 80%. Toyota doesn't say whether it's from 0%, the usual 20% many automakers quote, or a different state of charge. The Alphard PHEV and Vellfire PHEV deliver 302 horsepower with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter gasoline engine and electric motors combined. Since the minivans come with the company's E-Four system, there's one electric motor at the front axle and another at the rear.

The battery pack lowers the center of gravity by 1.37 inches (35 millimeters) compared to the regular hybrid model. Bidirectional charging is supported, turning the Alphard and Vellfire PHEVs into power banks. The gas engine can also generate electricity, which would come in handy in an emergency situation. With the battery charged and a full gas tank, the vehicle provides enough electricity for five and a half days of use, calculated from a daily power consumption of 10 kWh.

What do you think?

These minivans are certainly not cheap. At current exchange rates, Toyota wants the equivalent of $68,000 for an Alphard, more than double the price of a base model with a hybrid setup and front-wheel drive. The Vellfire starts at a little over $69,000. The ones with the charging port can be visually distinguished by their exclusive 19-inch wheels, suede headliner, and woodgrain accents on the steering wheel.

Toyota Alphard and Vellfire PHEV 34 Source: Toyota

The world could certainly use more plug-in hybrid minivans. The only model that immediately springs to mind is the Chrysler Pacifica. However, there's greater variety in China where the family man can get a Buick GL8 PHEV, Trumpchi E8, Denza D9, or a curiously named Voyah Dream. It'll be interesting to see whether the more luxurious Lexus LM based on the Alphard will also receive a charging port.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Toyota

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy