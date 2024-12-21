Watch This AWD-Swapped Corvette Go Seven Seconds in the Quarter-Mile

The E-Ray might be the first all-wheel drive Corvette to come from the factory, but it isn't the only 'Vette with four driven wheels. There's also this one, a C3-generation Corvette drag car that uses the AWD drivetrain from a GMC Typhoon.

Built by Polish speed shop VTG, this Corvette has been transformed into an all-out racing machine designed to demolish quarter-mile strips. The Mk1Kieran YouTube channel caught the car on the move during a recent visit to Santa Pod Raceway in the United Kingdom. It looks and sounds incredibly badass.

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The engine is a 6.2-liter Chevy small block V-8 with forged pistons, forged rods, and an aftermarket set of heads from Brodix, according to Engine Swap Depot. And it's tough to miss the absolutely gargantuan turbocharger sticking out of the hood. There's also Nitrous, for good measure. In all, the setup is reportedly capable of over 1900 horsepower. It gets to all four wheels via a three-speed automatic transmission.

The tire-melting Corvette puts on a show during its visit, pulling off an incredible four-wheel burnout to warm up the Hoosier slicks. It was able to pull off a best time of 7.34 seconds in the quarter-mile at a respectable 192.9 miles per hour. Pretty good, considering the Typhoon's platform is over 30 years old.

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