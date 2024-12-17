Tavares: China Is 'Many Years' Ahead With EVs, Says EU Politicians Created 'Dead End'

Former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares isn't backing down from the decisions that led to his resignation. In his first interview since voluntarily exiting the company, he effectively double-downed on his stance that conflicted with the Stellantis board members. At the same time, he voiced concerns that China was far ahead in the electric fold, essentially forcing European brands into survival mode.

Speaking with Portuguese news outlet Expresso, the ex-executive emphasized the importance of having a strong, singular vision and admitted his plan didn't mesh with the board.

"A company that has 250,000 employees and 15 brands cannot be managed with a lack of alignment,” said Tavares, according to Expresso. That was the catalyst for his resignation, which Tavares described as an "amicable" joint decision between him and Stellantis Chairman John Elkann. And it seems he has no regrets, as Wards Auto reports he would make the same calls if it all came about again.

His views on China likely have something to do with that. In the interview, Tavares likened the current situation to something of a Darwinian challenge for European automakers, where only the strongest will survive. He reportedly said China was "many years" ahead with its EV development and as a result, it created a "dead end that was created exclusively by European political leaders."

What do you think?

Meanwhile in the United States, Elkann is already talking with disgruntled Stellantis dealers on how to go forward. The US Stellantis National Dealer Council blasted Tavares for making poor short-term decisions to generate quick global profits at the expense of long-term health for Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, the US side of Stellantis. Sales for Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler are down through 2024; dealers say Stellantis priced its newer offerings above the market for its customer base. And there's also the demise of the popular Hemi V-8, something apparently only Tavares wanted.

Following his sudden resignation on December 1, former Dodge and Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis was rehired to lead Ram. As for a new Stellantis CEO, that decision will be made in the first half of 2025.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Expresso via Wards Auto

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy