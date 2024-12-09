Return of the King: Tim Kuniskis Is Back as Ram CEO
The executive retired just months ago, but now he's returned to lead Ram once again.
Retiring just months ago, Tim Kuniskis was the Fiat-Chrysler executive behind Dodge's meteoric rise as a performance brand between 2014 and 2023. With Stellantis in turmoil, he has now returned. Following the resignation of the conglomerate's CEO, Carlos Tavares, Kuniskis is back as the head of Ram Trucks, which he led along with Dodge before departing the company last year.
In the context of the automotive industry, this is a fairly shocking turn of events. It represents Stellantis' desperation to right the ship. Sales year-over-year are down double digits, and the company seems willing to do almost anything to stop the bleeding.
Full-sized trucks are a vital part of every American automaker's business. They offer high margins and impressive sales—a combination key to funding a transition to electric vehicles. Ram's 2024 sales are in a sorry state, though, along with most of the rest of the brand. With fierce competition from Ford and GM, it's going to be a tall order to get the ball rolling again.
Kuniskis has a lot of experience, though. He spent 32 years at the Auburn Hills automaker before departing, leading every brand from Alfa Romeo to Chrysler. In fact, it's a little surprising he wasn't brought in as Stellantis' new CEO. His resume is impressive, and judging by his impressive record, he could be a key contender for the job.
In any case, the Ram brand is likely glad to have him back. We're about to see if Kuniskis can turn things around in a hurry.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The 2026 Audi A3 Loses Even More Buttons
Woman Has To Brake Suddenly While Driving. Then Her Ford’s Seatbelt Traps Her Son: ‘Turns Out There’s A Recall’
Volkswagen Axes A Minivan It's Been Selling For 11 Years
Watch A New Chevy Blazer Obliterate A 1996 Model In A Crash Test
Starter Motors Make Your Life Easier. Here's How They Work
‘So Much Creepier’: Woman’s Town Installs AI-Powered Traffic Cameras. Then She Realizes What Else They’re Tracking
You're Probably Using Threadlocker Wrong