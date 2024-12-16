The Porsche Design Tower In Miami Is Sinking

Just north of Miami sits a string of barrier islands home to some of the most lavish luxury condos on the planet. But that may not be the case for much longer if Mother Nature has anything to say about it. Many of those structures are sinking at an “unexpected” rate, according to a new study—including the 641-foot tall Porsche Design tower.

Opened in 2014, the Porsche Design Tower was the first automaker-branded residence in the city—and one of the first buildings anywhere in the world with a car elevator. It has since spawned competitors like the 818-foot Aston Martin skyscraper just down the road, with other automaker residences soon to pop up from brands like Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, and even Pagani.

But now, some of those companies may want to give their skyscrapers a second thought.

Photo by: Porsche

A new study from the University of Miami shows that 35 buildings along Sunny Isles Beach and the surrounding coastal areas have sunk by as much as three inches between 2016 and 2023. That includes the Porsche Design Tower, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, and both Trump Towers, among others. This comes less than four years after a 12-story residential tower collapsed in Surfside, Florida, just a few miles down the street.

"Almost all the buildings at the coast itself, they’re subsiding," Falk Amelung, a geophysicist at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science and the study’s senior author, said in an interview with the Miami Herald. “It’s a lot.”

Photo by: Porsche

Researchers looked at satellite imagery that can measure subsidence (or, sinking land) down to fractions of an inch. In this case, researchers discovered subsidence ranging from 0.8 to just over 3 inches in places like Sunny Isles Beach and Surfside. Two buildings in Miami Beach—the Faena Hotel and the L’atelier condo—and one in Bal Harbour were also affected.

What do you think?

For now, experts say the sinking isn’t necessarily cause for alarm. No structural issues have been reported to any of the buildings thus far, and many newer buildings—like the Porsche Design Tower, which is just 10 years old—naturally sink into the soil years after completion due to their weight.

But researchers are keeping an eye on the situation nevertheless.

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Source: University of Miami via Miami Herald

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