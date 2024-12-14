The Best Porsche On Sale Right Now Is The 2024 Cayman GTS 4.0

There's a lot of good Porsches out there, but even more great ones. That's why a statement like this one, from our staff writer Chris Rosales, should set off a few alarm bells: The Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 is the best Porsche on sale today, a giant among giants.

It's a bold argument to make, but Rosales explains it all in this in-depth video. First there's that bespoke 4.0-liter flat-six, built only for this Cayman. This mythical engine finally took the fight to the 911 and proved once and for all that when both Porsches had a big 'six installed behind the driver, there were legitimate reasons to choose the 911's younger sibling.

Then of course there's that six-speed shifter in the middle of the cabin. It's more satisfying to use than the 7-Speeds you'll find on lesser 911s, and on par with what you'll find in the modern GT3.

What do you think?

Click this link for all the reasons you'll ever need to ditch the 911 and go for the best Porsche currently on sale. If that's not enough Chris has a lengthy conversation with his own sarcastic celestial doppelgänger.

Maybe it's time for a wellness check.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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