Before you go into shock after reading my headline—hear me out. Mazda has quietly been creeping upmarket since 2022. It started with the CX-50 and carried on in earnest with the three-row CX-90. The company hopes it can become a genuine BMW competitor in the next few years, and while some of its products are still a ways off, the CX-70 is proof that Mazda is heading in the right direction.

Yes, I know, the CX-70 is literally a CX-90 with one fewer row. That means you get the same design, the same powertrain options, and the same interior. And for some reason, it costs more; The CX-70 starts at $41,900 while the CX-90 costs $39,300. But if you ignore the utterly confusing packaging issues, when taken at face value, the CX-70 is sublime. And in many respects, may be a better buy than a comparable BMW X5.

Quick Specs 2025 Mazda CX-70 Turbo S Premium Plus Engine Turbocharged 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Mild-Hybrid Output 340 Horsepower / 369 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH MPH 6.0 Seconds (est.) Weight 4,863 Pounds Price / As Tested $41,900 / $57,775

Off the bat, you won't find a BMW SUV that looks this damn good. Mazda's design language translates perfectly to the large-ish SUV. Slim headlights with LED accents bleed into the five-sided grille and a horizontal tail light treatment gives the CX-70 a wide posture out back. This tester even has a Zircon Sand paint job, one of my favorite Mazda hues.

The interior isn't any less pretty. A big swath of luscious suede stretches across the dash and onto the door panels. Tan Nappa leather, stitched black leather, and aluminum accents on this Premium Plus model dot the rest of the cabin. Everything just feels… nice. You won't find some of these materials on any mainstream BMW, let alone one that costs $57,775 as-tested.

Then there's the one and only reason you'd buy a CX-70 over a CX-90: Dat trunk space. Behind the second row is a roomy 39.6 cubic feet of storage. The BMW X5 only has 33.9 cubic feet by comparison, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee has 37.7.

Fold the Mazda's second row flat and that number swells to 75.3 cubes. I managed to shove three medium-sized storage tubs, a hockey bag, and a big picture frame back there with relative ease. It only required moving the second row up some.

Pros: Beautiful Design, Huge Cargo Hold, Premium Features, Great To Drive, Affordable

Granted, you do get slightly more cargo space behind the second row of the CX-90: 40.1 cubic feet. But that requires folding the third row whenever you need to load something, yielding a load floor that isn't totally flat.

With all your cargo secured, the CX-70 is just as comfortable as its three-row counterpart. The front seats feel soft and supportive. Both driver and passenger have quilted Nappa leather buckets with suede inserts on this Premium Plus model, eight-way power adjustability, and heating. My only complaint—something common on other luxury SUVs—is that there is no extended thigh support. And the bottom cushion on the front seat doesn't extend out nearly far enough for my lanky frame.

The CX-70 has a lightly configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that changes face depending on the drive mode and an adjacent 12.3-inch central touchscreen. Capacitive touchscreens are relatively new to Mazda, and this one works well, but the center screen maintains its more likable rotary dial controller with quick-access buttons, making things much easier to navigate while on the move. The infotainment system itself could use a refresh. The layout just looks dated. But standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto means you can avoid it entirely.

Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine making 280 horsepower in base form, or 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque with mild-hybrid assist if you upgrade to any of the Turbo S models like the one tested here. This engine pairs to an eight-speed automatic, and in the case of our test car, all-wheel drive.

Cons: It's A CX-90 With Two Rows

Mazda loudly and proudly calls attention to its inline-six via “Inline6” badging on either of the front fenders. The average SUV shopper probably doesn’t have “Needs an inline-six” on their shopping list, but again, that’s a small detail that makes the Mazda feel more premium.

It’s a stellar engine, for what it’s worth—deserving of a badge. Generous low-end torque and a silky smooth powerband push the Mazda SUV to 60 miles per hour in about 6.0 seconds flat. This Turbo S has just the right amount of power for moving quickly under pressure, but the base model with the standard engine probably still has plenty enough for the majority of shoppers.

Mazda’s focus on driver engagement is still present behind the wheel of the CX-70. The steering is responsive and the suspension is tuned to handle a good chucking. This is still a large-ish SUV (4,863 pounds and 200.8 inches), so there’s still some body roll—but the movements are otherwise composed. The CX-70 is a quick engine flash and a suspension tune away from a genuine performance SUV.

The CX-70 also has a comprehensive safety suite that includes a 360-degree overhead camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-centering, and lane-keep assist. And it all works well on the highway; Braking and acceleration were smooth and the lane-centering actually kept the car away from the markers.

The criticisms surrounding the CX-70’s packaging and pricing are all valid. Why would you spend more money for one fewer row? Why are the engines the same? And why doesn’t the more expensive SUV have more features? It’s a mystery.

Beyond that, I’m struggling to find anything to dislike about this SUV. The CX-70 looks great, feels premium, and drives about as well as a comparable X5. Assuming you’re not afraid to trade in your BMW for a Mazda—it’s a no-brainer. The CX-70 punches well above its weight class.

