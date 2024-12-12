Big Surprise: Taller Vehicles Are More Dangerous for Pedestrians, Study Says

A study released Tuesday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) shows that taller vehicles are more likely to seriously injure pedestrians in an impact.

Researchers analyzed 202 pedestrian crashes and discovered that as vehicle speeds went up, so did the likelihood of a serious pedestrian injury. That's no surprise. The IIHS also discovered that the risk of serious injury was magnified when the vehicle involved had a taller front end.

"A small increase in crash speed can really ramp up the danger to a pedestrian," IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement. "Our fondness for tall SUVs and pickups in the U.S. has intensified that effect."

The IIHS cites one example that showed when speeds increase from 15 to 35 miles per hour the risk of a serious injury jumps from 9 percent to 52 percent. But when a taller vehicle—the IIHS uses a medium-sized pickup for this example—is involved, that number shoots from 11 percent to 91 percent. That's a huge increase.

According to the IIHS, these findings suggest the current 25-mph speed limit commonly used in residential neighborhoods and city centers might be too high. New York City confirmed in October plans to reduce speed limits on some of its roads to 20 mph, focusing on streets near schools and shared roads.

What do you think?

The results of this study coincide with a previous study released by the IIHS in November 2023, which suggested vehicles with vertical, boxier front ends are more deadly for pedestrians.

"This study is a vivid illustration of how multiple factors—in this case, speed and vehicle height—converge to create negative outcomes on the road,” Harkey added. “Similarly, it will take a combination of actions from different corners of the transportation world to improve pedestrian safety."

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy