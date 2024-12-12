Nissan Made an Electric GT-R R32

Nissan has been working on an electric conversion for the GT-R R32 since March 2023. The controversial project is finally ready for prime time. Built by a team of volunteer engineers, the sports car is heading to the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, where it won't have an RB26DETT gas engine under the hood. The twin-turbo 2.6-liter inline-six has been yanked out, making way for an all-electric powertrain.

For now, Nissan is sharing only this image. However, the R32 GT-R EV appeared late last month in Japan during the R's Meeting at the Fuji Speedway. The project aims to "capture and recreate the charm of the BNR32 by integrating modern electrification." Visually, it's almost identical to the donor car, but we notice the fog lights have been removed while the brake calipers are now orange.

Since Nissan remains secretive about the technical specifications, we can only speculate for now. Assuming it's still all-wheel drive, the GT-R features two electric motors–one for each axle. An Ariya Nismo is offered with as much as 430 hp and 443 lb-ft, well above the 276 hp and 271 lb-ft delivered by the R32's original combustion engine.

In reality, the six-cylinder mill produced much more power. Nissan intentionally underrated the engine to comply with the "gentlemen's agreement" between Japanese automakers. Consequently, it artificially limited output to 276 hp. Strapped onto a dyno, a stock R32 usually made over 300 hp. Fully modified, the RB26DETT can belt out 2,000 hp.

What do you think?

While the R32 GT-R EV will likely remain a one-off, Nissan has already strongly suggested that the next-generation Godzilla will be electric. The bonkers Hyper Force concept had GT-R DNA written all over it, plus solid-state batteries and a colossal 1,341 hp. The Japanese automaker has stopped spending money on new combustion engines, so the R36 will likely be an EV.

Since Nissan's solid-state batteries aren't coming before 2028, the next-generation supercar is unlikely to arrive until around the end of the decade. Meanwhile, the electric R32 will be publicly displayed at TAS between January 10-12. The outgoing R35 will also be there in GT-R Nismo Special Edition flavor for the Japanese market.

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Source: Nissan

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