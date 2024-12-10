This Giant Mustang Truck Is the Wildest One-Off You'll Ever See

The car world is full of weird, wacky one-off creations. But this one might take the cake. Called the Rammus, it combines the bodies of a 2015 Ford Mustang with a Ram pickup truck to create a gigantic convertible made to look like a sports coupe from the 1920s. And we love it.

Discovered and shared on Instagram by pro car photographer Larry Chen, this ridiculous machine was commissioned by Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates. Riding on the Ram's chassis, the Rammus retains the upper portions of the Mustang's body but sits about twice as high off the ground. It uses comically large fender flares to house giant whitewall tires, and even features two fender-mounted spares.

Under the elongated hood you'll find a 6.4-liter naturally aspirated Hemi V-8 and an automatic transmission. The Rammus retains the Ram's four-wheel drive system and, perhaps unsurprisingly, drives like a truck, according to Chen. The interior is all Mustang inside, save for the steering wheel and column-mounted gear selector, which seem to have come directly out of the Ram donor truck.

What do you think?

While it's safe to say this is an unusual project, it's also incredibly well done. The stretched hood and front fenders lend well to the vehicle's overall proportions, even if that means a cavernous engine bay that only looks about 40-percent full. Plus, there are even little metal locating poles on either end of the front bumper to help the driver with placing the nose. Someone thought this project through.

Is the Rammus as cool as the record-holding Mustang GTD? No. But it's certainly more eye-catching. And for some people, that's all that matters.

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