The 2025 Ram HD truck lineup will get a minor refresh.

Teaser images show a new grille, split headlights, and a new taillight design.

A full reveal of the 2025 Ram HD, including information on engines, will come before the end of the year.

Just as the half-ton Ram 1500 received a notable update for 2025, so too does the Ram HD. We don't have full disclosure just yet on all the changes, that will come later. But, Ram is conducting final on-road testing of prototypes without any camouflage, so the company decided to reveal the exterior with a few teaser images.

Don't worry about any radical changes to the big, burly Ram exterior. You still get a larger-than-life grille, but it's restyled with a prominent notch at the bottom. On either side are new headlights that vary between trim levels, but they all incorporate a take on the split-light motif.

Black or body-colored trim separates the upper and lower sections of the lights, while at the back, we also see new taillights. That is, the Ram 2500 Rebel will have new taillights at least. It's the only pickup shown from the rear in this slate of teasers, and it's the only obvious change we see in that area.

The big question is what we can't see, namely the slate of engines under the Ram's big hood. The only thing we can confirm is Cummins diesel power, as seen in the teasers with visible Cummins badges on the blue and red pickups. The white truck in the middle could be a base model Tradesman judging by its non-descript gray face.

We see no branding on the hood regarding engines, but don't be surprised if the 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 sticks around as the entry-level option. In the current truck, it makes 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.

Stellantis

That said, the standard-output Hurricane I-6 beats the Hemi in all areas with 420 hp and 469 pound-feet of twist. The high-output Hurricane goes way beyond with 540 hp, but Ram customers are nothing if not devoted to the V-8 engine. With the Hemi gone in the 1500, keeping it in the HD lineup could give Ram a bridge to retain buyers who absolutely must have a V-8 in their truck.

Ram promises a full reveal of the 2025 HD lineup before the end of the year.