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It Took Lamborghini 230 Hours to Paint This One-Off Urus SE

It was created through the company's Ad Personam team for Art Basel Miami.

Side view of a Lamborghini Urus SE, the one-off presented at Art Basel Miami.
Photo by: Lamborghini
Christopher Smith Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
at 2:34pm ET
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Jaguar wasn't the only automaker hanging out in Miami this week for Art Basel. Lamborghini pulled the covers off this striped Urus at a private event, but couldn't resist sending out a press release to talk about the paint job. Yes, that's actual paint, not a wrap. And it didn't come about easily. The finish incorporates four colors and took 230 hours to finish, says Lamborghini.

The complex pattern was created by Lambo's in-house Ad Personam group to showcase what's possible, should affluent buyers want something unique with their new vehicle purchase. In this case, designers highlighted the standard gray exterior with prominent stripes largely consisting of black and light gray—Nero Noctis and Grigio Telestro to be specific. A bright shade called Blu Glauco brings blue accents to various sections.

Lamborghini Urus SE, the one-off presented at Art Basel Miami
Photos by: Lamborghini
Lamborghini Urus SE, the one-off presented at Art Basel Miami

The inspiration for the design is "the vibrant Miami lifestyle and its diversity," according to Lamborghini Design Director Mitja Borkert. Frankly, we just see a Urus with an artistic exterior, which at least fits with the Art Basel vibe.

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Naturally, the 230-hour paint job was applied to a Urus SE, the latest and most powerful version of the SUV. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain adds one electric motor to supplement the already punchy twin-turbo V-8. Working together, the Urus SE pumps out 789 combined horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque. More importantly, the electric boost delivers instant thrust to get the beefy SUV moving. We had a go behind the wheel earlier this year, and it feels every bit as fast as the 3.4-second 0-60 mph time Lamborghini brags about.

"We are always excited to bring true innovation and artistry to Miami, especially during this moment when the city is filled with inspiring creatives, designers, and artists,” said Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus SE For Art Basel Miami

Lamborghini Urus SE, the one-off presented at Art Basel Miami
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Lamborghini Urus SE, the one-off presented at Art Basel Miami Lamborghini Urus SE, the one-off presented at Art Basel Miami Lamborghini Urus SE, the one-off presented at Art Basel Miami Lamborghini Urus SE, the one-off presented at Art Basel Miami Lamborghini Urus SE, the one-off presented at Art Basel Miami Lamborghini Urus SE, the one-off presented at Art Basel Miami
Source: Lamborghini

Other Artful Lambos To Consider:

The Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica Even Has A Hand-Painted Start Button Cover
First Lamborghini Sian In North America Has A Crazy Paint Job
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Source: Lamborghini

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