Being exceptionally wealthy must be nice, it means you can go out and buy any rare supercar or hypercar you want. In the case of one multi-millionaire (or maybe billionaire) from Newport Beach, California, the new Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 coupe is their vehicle of choice. And it looks absolutely bonkers in this orange and carbon fiber paint job.

Delivered to Lamborghini Newport Beach just before the holidays – a dealer that is no stranger to rare few-offs – this is the first Lamborghini Sian to land in North America. We've seen some other examples at the factory in Italy and making their way to owners overseas, but this Sian will be the very first one that hits public roads in the US.

Gallery: First Lamborghini Sian North America

3 Photos

As you'll probably note in the video, this particular Sian wears a handsome orange exterior paint job with exposed carbon fiber around the headlights and on the rear splitter and spoiler, and what looks like a matte black finish on the roof. It also has an interesting 10-spoke wheel design that we haven't seen on the Sian before, and a custom black-and-orange interior to match, of course.

Like every version of the Lamborghini Sian that will eventually make its way to customers, this one gets the standard 6.5-liter hybridized V12 good for a combined 819 horsepower (610 kilowatts) and a 0 to 60 mile-per-hour time of just 2.8 seconds. The Sian is the fastest and most powerful Lamborghini ever, besting the Aventador SVJ's 770 hp (574 kW). It's also one of the most expensive Lamborghini models ever built.

With a price tag of around $3.6 million for the coupe and $3.8 million for the Roadster, Lamborghini promises just 63 examples of the Sian coupe and 19 examples of the Roadster. And if you're wondering, there is a very specific reason why Lamborghini chose those production numbers.