You Can Now Build Your Own Rolls-Royce at Home

If you're like most people, buying a Rolls-Royce is likely out of the question for you. But if you want something resembling the experience, you could opt for the Cameo, a bite-sized homage to the automaker’s early years that you can build at home. The open-top art piece, made from the same solid oak wood and polished aluminum used in the Rolls’s full-scale models, features some exquisite details.

The two pieces are designed to evoke a two-tone finish and magnetically attach, representing the moment of marriage between the body and drivetrain of a real car. The owner can install the 3D-printed cabin painted in Rolls-Royce’s Grace White, where the little driver sits. The Cameo even has the brand’s iconic self-leveling center caps on the wheels.

Photo by: Rolls-Royce

What do you think?

The Cameo is available now. Rolls-Royce didn’t provide an official price in announcing the miniature sculpture, pointing interested buyers to its showrooms and Private Office boutiques. However, one dealer, Miller Motorcars Boutique, listed the piece online at $5,500. That's far cheaper than a new Rolls, yes, but still more expensive than your average used Miata.

This isn't the first time the Rolls has gone all out for a miniature model. The company launched 1:8 scale model of the Cullinan SUV in 2020 that customers could wholly customize to match their real-world vehicles. The Cullinan had over 1,000 individual components and a meticulously crafted cabin. This new model is far less complex, but far more charming (at least in our opinion).

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Rolls-Royce

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy