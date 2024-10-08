The Rolls-Royce Ghost has received a minor refresh for 2025.

Called the Ghost Series II, it has an updated front fascia, lights, and new interior features.

The V-12 powertrain carries over unchanged, thankfully.

You probably won't notice the changes on the 2025 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II unless you look closely. The sedan's stunning silhouette is unchanged from its debut in 2020, but Rolls-Royce designers have made some lighting and fascia updates to give the Ghost a slight refresh. Inside is still a bastion of luxury, though it's now infused with updated software and even more customization options.

Up front there's a new fascia that simplifies the squared-off corners while making room for a slightly larger grille. New headlights are a tad slimmer and feature different LED elements. Meanwhile at the back, new taillights take inspiration from the Spectre, with two distinct vertical bars. 22-inch wheels are available in new nine-spoke designs, and there's absolutely no excuse to not find a color you like. In addition to over 44,000 various hues available through the company's Bespoke service, a new shade called Mustique Blue joins the palette.

If you're familiar with the Ghost's interior, things look virtually the same. A pillar-to-pillar glass panel incorporates the center infotainment screen and digital gauges for the driver, but those gauges can now be customized with colors to suit the buyer's desire. We aren't talking about a range of colors that can be selected at will, however. Like choosing an exterior color, Ghost shoppers will settle on a specific color for the gauges and the software team will write it into the code, making sure nobody else has it.

As for tech, the Ghost Series II uses the Spirit software suite that serves as a digital interface. The system also incorporates Whispers, a Rolls-Royce app that allows remote functionality through a connected smartphone. With it, owners can do basic things like lock or unlock doors, send navigation info, or track the car's location to ensure the driver isn't taking a joyride without you. Back-seat passengers can now stream up to two devices to each rear screen, and the 18-speaker stereo now has a 1,400-watt amp.

Those seeking new forms of luxury can partake in a new wood material called Grey Stained Ash. Also new for 2025 is something called Duality Twill—a special fabric made from bamboo. The company says it took a year to develop, and if you select the option, it adds 20 hours to the build process. That's because it incorporates no less than 11 miles of thread, resulting in 2.2 million stitches. This is a Rolls-Royce, after all.

Under the skin, everything is the same for 2025 right down to the Planar suspension. The twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 still develops 563 horsepower, turning the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Series II

Those wanting more power can opt for the Black Badge Ghost Series II, which receives the same updates inside and out. The Black Badge makes prolific use of dark chrome and carbon fiber to exude a bit more attitude amid the opulence. It gains new seven-spoke 22-inch wheel options, and as a refresher, its V-12 makes 591 hp. The transmission shifts a bit quicker, too.

"Ghost Series II represents the fundamental tenets of Rolls-Royce—serenity, effortlessness, and elegance—distilled into an expressive, monolithic form," said Juliane Blasi, Rolls-Royce head of exterior design. "Our clients asked for a design that would provide a stage for their Bespoke color and material choices, whether quiet and restrained or bold and expressive. In line with their requirements, Ghost Series II is characterized by meaningful refinements that further enhance the motor car’s standing as a potent canvas for creativity.

Rolls-Royce doesn't mention a starting price for the Ghost Series II, but if you have to ask, you know you can't afford it.