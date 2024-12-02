Your Average Alfa Dealer Sells Fewer Than Seven Cars Per Month

On Monday a Reddit user highlighted a dismal figure for Alfa Romeo: According to their math, the average Alfa dealership in the United States has sold about five cars per month so far this year. The user pulled an old stat that put Alfa’s US presence at 135 dealerships, but that number has fallen since 2022 to 110, according to a brand spokesperson, bumping that average up to fewer than seven cars.

The Italian brand has seen its sales tumble this year, along with nearly every other Stellantis brand, upsetting dealers. Third-quarter sales were down 29 percent for Alfa this year, with sales sold through the first nine months down 10 percent to 6,826 cars.

The Tonale crossover is new, which accounted for more than half of Q3’s sales. However, it could not make up for the crash in Giulia and Stelvio sales, which were down 36 and 41 percent, respectively.

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Alfa sold fewer than 1,000 of the two cars in total from July through September. The automaker announced earlier this year that it’d discontinue the full-fat Quadrifoglio performance variants of both in the US market after 2024.

The brand is one of several struggling under Stellantis, which is facing “significant headwinds.” CEO Carlos Tavares, who’d given each of the conglomerate’s 14 brands a decade to launch new products, suddenly resigned yesterday amid plunging sales and revenues. The automaker posted a 27 percent drop in net revenues and a 20 percent drop in shipments last quarter.

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