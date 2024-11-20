Stellantis Keeps ICE Alive With New Modular Body-On-Frame Platform

Here's a glimpse of the future we seldom see. Stellantis on Wednesday unveiled what it calls the STLA Frame, the platform its large body-on-frame vehicles will soon begin using. It's a flexible architecture designed from the ground up to accommodate fully electric powertrains, range-extended electric powertrains, internal combustion powertrains, and hybrid systems.

STLA Frame is most decidedly large. Its length ranges from 216 to 234 inches, riding on a wheelbase from 123.7 to 145.3 inches. That's equivalent to the current-generation Jeep Wagoneer on the small side, stretching out to the Ram 1500 Quad Cab on the high end. The architecture is capable of up to 10.3 inches of ground clearance, utilizing either conventional or air suspension systems. It can drive through 24 inches of water regardless of the powertrain design, and it will support a maximum towing capacity of 14,000 pounds. When bolted to a pickup truck, STLA Frame can carry a payload of 2,700 pounds.

On electric vehicles, the frame rails are designed to support and protect the battery pack. Depending on the vehicle, that pack can be up to 200 kilowatt-hours with a range of 500 miles. Single and dual motor layouts are available, and with a range-extending engine on board, power can be sent directly to the electric motors while charging the battery. Both 400-volt and 800-volt architectures will support DC fast charging up to 350 kW. With the range-extender in play, the platform has a potential range of 690 miles.

Stellantis doesn't go into detail regarding combustion powertrains, other than to say STLA Frame is flexible enough to keep an engine and transmission in front, driving the rear wheels or all four. There's space for plug-in hybrid powertrains as well.

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This chassis will underpin all large body-on-frame vehicles in the Stellantis family, including commercial vehicles. For the US, Stellantis specifically mentions Ram and Jeep as the brands utilizing the new platform.

Photo by: Stellantis

"Like STLA Medium and STLA Large, STLA Frame combines an unprecedented range with new levels of capability and performance to offer best-in-class range, payload, and towing for our customers who need reliable and powerful trucks and SUVs, to haul their families or power their businesses,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “With full EV and extended-range EV tech coming soon, we’re bringing ‘no compromise’ solutions to buyers who may be hesitant on trying their first electric vehicle. We’re proud of this engineering marvel and look forward to seeing it come to life in our upcoming product blitz on Jeep and Ram.”

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Source: Stellantis

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