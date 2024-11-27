Volkswagen Is Planning a Major Design Overhaul With More Buttons

Facing plant closures and massive layoffs, it’s safe to say Volkswagen has lost its mojo. The years when the Golf used to dominate sales charts in Europe seem like distant memories. The so-so styling of its electric cars isn’t exactly driving people into showrooms, and the oversimplified interiors aren't helping either. All while prices increase, forcing customers to reconsider their options.

But a fix is on the way, or so VW pledges. In an interview with Auto Express, VW’s development boss Kai Grünitz promised significant changes are planned. The next ID.3 and ID.4 will usher in a "completely new design language." That’s great to hear since the bulbous EVs could really need a fresh look. He went on to say a revamped visual identity will mark a return to form by going “back to where we originally came from, from a design perspective, and return to what Volkswagen is known for.”

Stepping inside, the user interface will also be improved by bringing back more traditional controls. Expect future VWs to feature extra buttons to quickly access often-used functions instead of having to rely on submenus on the touchscreen. Aside from adding back conventional keys as previewed by the ID.2all concept, a boost in quality is on the way. That’s one of the major problems the Golf Mk8 is facing, especially when compared to its excellent predecessor.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard promises about nicer interiors. At the end of 2022, VW Group chairman Oliver Blume talked about a “quality offensive.” As you can imagine, these changes don’t happen overnight. We’ll have to wait for the next generation of cars to see whether the folks from Wolfsburg live up to their promises.

What do you think?

Talking specifically about the ID.3 and ID.4, Kai said VW will also bring “a lot of improvements in terms of battery costs and performance.” He went as far as to say the overhauled EVs “will be a huge improvement” for both the automaker (by driving down production costs) and its customers by getting better cars overall. The new electric vehicles are expected to arrive in 2026.

It’s too soon to say whether the ID.3 will keep its name. VW has already announced the ninth-generation Golf is going to be electric, with the Mk8 to continue with combustion engines until as late as 2035. At the beginning of the year, Kai strongly hinted the return of the electric Golf could kill the ID.3: “There is not enough space to have two or three different models fitting to the same customer. We've started to work on a fully electric Golf.”

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