Listen to this article

Replacing Herbert Diess at the helm of the Volkswagen Group, newly appointed chairman Oliver Blume held a speech during the Extraordinary General Meeting 2022. The 54-year-old executive who has retained his role as Porsche CEO spoke briefly about how the giant automaker is preparing for the future. One strategy refers to the implementation of "clear design languages" that should better distinguish the brands from one another.

At the same time, the VW Group promises a "quality offensive" in light of criticism cars like the Golf and ID.3 have received because of their plasticky interiors. The elimination of touch-sensitive keys on the steering wheel has already been announced. Speaking of the combustion-engined hatchback, it will live on in the electric era, together with the Tiguan. Oliver Blume said the VW core brand is "examining how it can take icons such as the Golf or the Tiguan into the electric future."

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teasers

7 Photos

Last month, VW CEO Thomas Schäfer told Die Welt the Golf will survive for a ninth generation. He hinted it'll be an electric model positioned below the ID.3. It could go by the name of "ID. Golf" and slot above the upcoming ID.2 city car. The core brand’s head honcho also assured enthusiasts the "GTI" suffix will also live on in the EV era.

Meanwhile, the Golf Mk8 will receive a mid-cycle facelift in 2023 when VW is also expected to introduce the next-generation Tiguan. The latter is likely going to be the last iteration of the compact crossover to still offer combustion engines. VW has already pledged to build only electric vehicles in Europe from 2033.

While these two compact cars have been confirmed to live on, the future doesn't look so bright for the smaller Polo. Thomas Schäfer recently said the upcoming Euro 7 regulations will make subcompact cars too expensive, up to €5,000 costlier than current superminis. The added costs will also be due to more complex safety systems that will become mandatory in the EU.