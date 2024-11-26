The Ancient GMC Savana Van Is Somehow Still Alive for 2025

They don’t make them like they used to? Oh, but they very much do. GMC will build you a Savana a lot like the one it made all the way back in early 1996 when the van originally hit the assembly line. The full-size passenger van has barely changed since it launched with the Chevrolet Express almost three decades ago. That one too sticks around for the 2025 model year, which an old report states might be the last for both models.

In the meantime, the Savana isn't dead yet, and there's even a configurator to play with. Math starts at $49,245, which is actually up by $2,450 compared to the previous model year. While fifty grand for an ancient van with halogen lights and 16-inch steel wheels is pricey, it’s not too bad once you adjust for inflation. Having been around for so long, it should be bulletproof by now, especially since it’s a simple vehicle with fewer things that could go wrong. The upright dashboard is vivid proof of how old the Savana is.

When automakers keep a vehicle on sale for much longer than the usual life cycle, the model’s lineup is usually basic. However, GMC still offers two trim levels (LS and LT) and the choice between 4.3-liter V-6 and 6.6-liter V-8 gasoline engines. There used to be inline-four and V-8 Duramax diesels, but the Savana has been a gas-only affair for a few years. Body colors are limited to Summit White, Cardinal Red, Onyx Black, and Quicksilver Metallic, plus an optional white finish for the steelies.

Inside, you can opt for fancy stuff such as six-way electrically adjustable front seats. Upgrading from a Savana 2500 to a 3500 (from $52,145) unlocks the ability to order a long-wheelbase version from $52,945. The stretched model can accommodate as many as 15 people. Some of the extras are cheap since the passenger-side sliding door is only $195 while the engine block heater costs $100. Other goodies include a 220-amp alternator for $75, an automatic locking rear differential for $325, and side steps for $795.

GMC will charge you extra for the rear window defogger ($155), remote start ($300), digital camera mirror ($675), blind spot ($395), and keyless entry ($225). Bluetooth is another $200 while having the outside temperature displayed in the instrument cluster is $10. The dual-note horn is another 15 bucks.

2025 GMC Savana 8 Source: GMC

What do you think?

The body-on-frame, rear-wheel-drive people mover continues for the 2025 model year as a cargo van as well, priced from $43,695 to $48,445. GMC also still has the cutaway van, but pricing hasn’t been announced. The 2024 version started at less than $40,000.

We should point out that the Savana is not the oldest vehicle in production. Toyota is still making the Land Cruiser Series 70 it originally launched in 1984, complete with a fender mirror. To be fair, the rugged SUV has been updated several times but it’s still largely the same J70 that hit the market four decades ago. The Lada Niva off-roader is even older, having been around since 1977.

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Source: GMC

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