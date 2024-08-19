The 2025 GMC Yukon is refreshed for 2025 with an updated face, a new interior, and a more powerful diesel engine.

A 16.8-inch touchscreen is now standard across the line, and there's a new AT4 Ultimate trim.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but we expect the 2025 Yukon to start in the low $60,000 range.

GMC has a new Yukon for 2025. The full-size SUV gets a mid-cycle refresh that brings small changes to the face, larger updates inside, and a bit more diesel power under the hood. There's also a new AT4 Ultimate trim that injects more luxury into the off-road-focused model.

Let's start on the inside, as that's where you'll see the biggest difference. We mean that figuratively and literally, thanks to a new portrait-oriented 16.8-inch center touchscreen. It's large enough to allow user customization for things like maps, audio functions, and more. The new screen is standard, and if it's not enough digital real estate for you, an optional 8.0-inch landscape screen for second-row passengers is available to handle climate settings.

The screen is a radical departure from the 2024 Yukon, and as such, it required a reworking of the dash. It's entirely new with vertically oriented vents on either side of the screen. The digital driver display is set in a Y-shaped enclosure, but despite the changes, you'll still find a row of buttons at the base of the big screen for common-use features.

GMC doesn't fill the Yukon with new tech to accompany the screen upgrade. But you will find more standard driver-assist systems like rear cross-traffic braking, side bicyclist alert, front pedestrian and bicyclist braking, and intersection auto emergency braking. Super Cruise hands-free driving is optional, as is Night Vision with thermal detection.

Under the hood you'll find the same selection of engines as before, except with one notable difference. The turbocharged 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six diesel is available across all trim levels, including AT4, for the first time. It's more powerful, developing 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque—up from 277 hp and 420 lb-ft in the outgoing tune. The Yukon's maximum towing capacity is unchanged at 8,400 pounds.

The newbie in the Yukon lineup is the AT4 Ultimate. As the name suggests, it's the "ultimate" version of the rugged AT4, with luxury add-ons like exclusive leather seats and wood trim. The AT4 Ultimate also has a front skid plate, 20-inch wheels, and an air-ride suspension that can raise by up to two inches. Denali Ultimate retains the flagship title for the family, checking in with massive 24-inch wheels, a banging 22-speaker Bose stereo, wood and chrome trim throughout the interior, and 16-way massaging front seats.

As for the exterior styling, the changes are subtle. You'll see a bit of GMC Sierra EV in the face; new stacked headlights are bracketed by larger c-shaped running lights, all flanking a big grille that's unique to each trim.

“Following the all-new GMC Acadia and next-gen GMC Terrain, the addition of the updated 2025 GMC Yukon completes GMC’s reimagined SUV lineup,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC.

Pricing for the 2025 GMC Yukon will be announced later this year, but a starting MSRP in the low $60,000 range is likely. As for the most-expensive model, the 2024 Yukon Denali Ultimate already starts around $105,000. Expect the 2025 model to cost even more.