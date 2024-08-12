The next-generation Terrain features updated exterior styling influenced by the company's pickup trucks.



A 15-inch center touchscreen and 11-inch driver display are standard, along with all-wheel drive.

The 2025 GMC Terrain in entry-level Elevation trim goes on sale late this year.

The current GMC Terrain has lived quietly in the background of the company's lineup since 2018. It underwent a delayed facelift in 2022, but despite its age, the Terrain is GMC's most popular SUV through the first half of this year. Now there's a new model, one GMC bills as the next generation for its entry-level SUV.

The first thing you'll notice on the 2025 GMC Terrain is the updated exterior styling. Actually, you may not immediately notice the differences—the overall design is similar to the outgoing version, especially with the C-shaped LED running lights in front and the up-kink to the beltline at the C-pillar. The new model adopts a forward slant to that pillar, similar to its Chevrolet Equinox counterpart. The front is completely new, with a larger rectangular grille, sitting above a fascia with more angles and sharper edges.

Things are new at the rear with more straight lines from a lower fascia that now has vertically-oriented reflectors. C-shaped taillights are smaller overall, while the Terrain's small rear quarter windows are replaced with larger panes of glass. There's also a new two-tone roof option, punctuated by the floating roof motif created by the new C-pillar design.

Moving inside, the changes are considerably more dramatic. A 15-inch portrait-oriented digital screen holds station in the center of the dash, complemented by an 11-inch digital instrument display. These are standard items across the Terrain lineup, serving as the showpieces for a significant tech upgrade that includes 15 driver-assist systems and Google Assistant, among others. Options include power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, 5G hotspot connectivity, and eight exterior cameras, more than any Terrain that's come before.

Mechanically speaking, the 2025 Terrain hasn't changed much. The sole engine option is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder making 175 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque. That's the same as the current Terrain, but it's connected to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. At launch, GMC says the 2025 Terrain has standard-issue all-wheel drive. It's unclear whether a less-expensive front-wheel-drive version will be available at a later date.

For that matter, there's still quite a bit we don't know about the new Terrain. It looks a bit taller and wider, but GMC hasn't shared specifics regarding dimensions or any changes to the chassis. The entry-level Elevation trim comes first, replacing SLE and SLT and reaching dealerships in late 2024. AT4 and Denali will arrive next year as 2026 models, offering more features, more luxury, and on AT4, more off-road upgrades.

Expect pricing to be announced closer to the Terrain's on-sale date. Considering the influx of tech and standard all-wheel drive, don't be surprised if the base price comes in significantly higher than the Terrain's current starting point of $30,095.