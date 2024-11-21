Jaguar's New EV Doesn't Have a Rear Window

Update: Jaguar already followed up its chunky EV teaser image with two more glimpses of what could be an external camera, mounted behind a panel bearing the company's new logo. We're getting the impression that straight lines will factor heavily into the new design.

We will see Jaguar's future on December 2, when the covers are lifted on the company's new EV concept. To hold us over, the company shared a teaser image that apparently the rear of the car. We say apparently because we're assuming it's the back. There are no visible taillights, and the spot for a rear window appears to be some kind of panel. It could be a hatch to access the rear, or perhaps it's a panel that retracts into the roof.

As for the grille-looking thing in the lower right corner of the photo, we're stumped. But this is a concept, so it's okay if everything doesn't make sense.

The teaser leaves us with far more questions than answers, which might be a good thing for Jaguar. The storied brand is generating some talk with this concept, which should preview the first production car for Jaguar's new all-electric era. It's expected to be a sedan, matching up to the Porsche Taycan as a six-figure performance vehicle.

What do you think?

Photos of the production car recently surfaced, albeit wrapped in heavy camouflage. It has Taycan-like proportions with a wide stance and long hood. Weird, considering there's no engine in there. False panels under the wrap obscure the shape at the rear, though the new teaser suggests this car will feature a sloping fastback roof. Look closely at the side and you'll see flush door handles with a large access panel for the charging port on the rear of the fender. We have no clear view of the rear, but it does appear similar in size to the teaser photo.

Gallery: Jaguar Future EV Prototype 4 Source: Jaguar

The concept debuts on December 2 in Miami, but it will be some time before a production version hits the street. JLR CEO Adrian Mardell recently said the company's first new EV won't go on sale until 2026, which means it likely won't debut until well into 2025.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: Jaguar

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy