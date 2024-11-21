2026 Kia Sportage: This Is It

Kia heads into the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show with several updated models, including a refresh for its most popular vehicle, the Sportage. Technically, we've already seen the visual changes—the updated crossover is currently on sale in South Korea. This is the version for North America, which offers the same styling tweaks with a plethora of tech upgrades.

The obvious change is the new face, featuring Kia's so-called "opposites united" design language. Straighter vertical lines are prominent on the grille and headlights now, replacing the zig-zagging boomerang-shaped running lights of the previous model. The result is a cleaner, more upright appearance that's all the rage these days in the soft-roading crossover scene. At the back you'll find new internal structures for the tailights and minor trim changes to the bumpers. A fresh array of wheels from 17 to 19 inches are offered at the corners.

Photo by: Kia

There's bigger news on the inside. Minor changes to the dash create a cleaner look for dual 12.3-inch digital displays. Both are integrated into a single panel that arcs ever-so-slightly toward the driver, and standard across all trim levels. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, as is Smart Key with remote start. It's connected to Kia's over-the-air updates so new features can be added in the future. Or, if you don't want to carry a key, Digital Key 2.0 turns your phone into the key. You'll have to pay for that convenience, though.

You'll also need to pay for the new 10-inch head-up display. If you're connected to Apple or Android, it will integrate music and navigation prompts into the display. Kia Connect service with a wide range of streaming and connected features is available on the new Sportage. With it, you can do things like access the Remote 360 View, giving you access to the SUV's 360-degree camera through your smartphone.

Photo by: Kia

Powertrains carry over for the 2026 model, though there are some power adjustments for the hybrids. You get 231 horsepower in the Sportage Hybrid, a 4-hp gain over the current model. It uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder with a 47.7 kW motor in a mild-hybrid configuration. The Sportage PHEV has the same engine with a 72kW motor, and it now produces 268 combined hp.

The combustion Sportage soldiers on with 187 hp from its naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-pot. Terrain Mode—available on higher trim levels and all-wheel-drive models—offers drivers a choice of snow, sand, or mud to best tackle current road conditions.

Other changes include two new trim levels for the Sportage Hybrid. S trim includes standard 18-inch wheels and wears black trim for the grille and windows, while on the inside, features like heated seats and blindspot collision warning are included. X-Line adds 19-inch wheels, LED driving lamps, more charging ports for mobile devices, nicer materials for the interior, and more luxury items like a power liftgate.

Photo by: Kia

What do you think?

On the safety side, all Sportage trims have standard automatic emergency braking with car, bicycle, and pedestrian detection. A new hands-on detection for the steering wheel makes sure the driver isn't abusing the various assist systems. Optional across the lineup is Forward Collision Avoidance, part of the Highway Driving Assist 2 system. Parking assistance is also optional, which monitors the space all around the SUV and alerts the driver if people or things are in the way.

The 2026 Kia Sportage will reach dealerships in late spring 2025, arriving as a 2026 model. Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

More From The LA Auto Show: 2026 Genesis GV70: This Is It

Source: Kia

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