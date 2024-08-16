Genesis has raised prices on all trim levels of the G80 sedan for 2025.

The entry-level G80 starts at $58,350, while the range-topping 3.5T Sport Prestige is nearly $80,000

The G80 received a minor refresh for 2025, including a restyled dash with a single 27-inch digital screen.

The Genesis G80 gets a mild update for the 2025 model year, and it comes with a bump in price. At minimum, you'll need $2,400 more compared to the outgoing model, trim for trim. At worst, you'll need an extra $4,400 for the same trim. And if you're after the flagship 3.5T Sport Prestige, you'll have to pay nearly $80,000.

Here's how the numbers breaks down. All prices include a $1,250 destination charge.

Model/Trim 2025 Price 2024 Price Difference G80 2.5T AWD $58,350 $55,650 +$2,700 G80 2.5T Advanced AWD $63,150 $60,350 +$2,800 G80 2.5T Sport Prestige AWD $69,600 $65,200 +$4,400 G80 3.5T Sport AWD N/A $65,500 N/A G80 3.5T Sport Advanced AWD $70,850 $68,450 +$2,400 G80 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD $78,250 $74,050 +$4,200

To make matters worse, Genesis dropped the Sport trim for the 3.5T family. It was the least expensive way to get the 375-horsepower twin-turbo V-6. Now you'll need the Sport Advanced, which starts at $70,850. Coincidently, that trim also represents the smallest year-over-year increase, a $2,400 jump. The 2025 configurator isn't live yet, but the range-topping 3.5T Sport Prestige is just an option or two away from $80,000. We suspect a premium paint color would push it over the top.

Buyers get a few changes with the extra costs. The G80 received a minor exterior refresh with subtle modifications to the front and rear fascias, headlights, and taillights. Things are more dramatic inside with a new dash that bundles the driver and center displays into a single 27-inch screen. The center stack and console are revised as a result, and a new three-spoke steering wheel adds sporty flavor versus the old four-spoke style.

The 2025 Genesis G80 will reach dealerships later this year.