- Genesis has raised prices on all trim levels of the G80 sedan for 2025.
- The entry-level G80 starts at $58,350, while the range-topping 3.5T Sport Prestige is nearly $80,000
- The G80 received a minor refresh for 2025, including a restyled dash with a single 27-inch digital screen.
The Genesis G80 gets a mild update for the 2025 model year, and it comes with a bump in price. At minimum, you'll need $2,400 more compared to the outgoing model, trim for trim. At worst, you'll need an extra $4,400 for the same trim. And if you're after the flagship 3.5T Sport Prestige, you'll have to pay nearly $80,000.
Here's how the numbers breaks down. All prices include a $1,250 destination charge.
|Model/Trim
|2025 Price
|2024 Price
|Difference
|G80 2.5T AWD
|$58,350
|$55,650
|+$2,700
|G80 2.5T Advanced AWD
|$63,150
|$60,350
|+$2,800
|G80 2.5T Sport Prestige AWD
|$69,600
|$65,200
|+$4,400
|G80 3.5T Sport AWD
|N/A
|$65,500
|N/A
|G80 3.5T Sport Advanced AWD
|$70,850
|$68,450
|+$2,400
|G80 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD
|$78,250
|$74,050
|+$4,200
To make matters worse, Genesis dropped the Sport trim for the 3.5T family. It was the least expensive way to get the 375-horsepower twin-turbo V-6. Now you'll need the Sport Advanced, which starts at $70,850. Coincidently, that trim also represents the smallest year-over-year increase, a $2,400 jump. The 2025 configurator isn't live yet, but the range-topping 3.5T Sport Prestige is just an option or two away from $80,000. We suspect a premium paint color would push it over the top.
Buyers get a few changes with the extra costs. The G80 received a minor exterior refresh with subtle modifications to the front and rear fascias, headlights, and taillights. Things are more dramatic inside with a new dash that bundles the driver and center displays into a single 27-inch screen. The center stack and console are revised as a result, and a new three-spoke steering wheel adds sporty flavor versus the old four-spoke style.
The 2025 Genesis G80 will reach dealerships later this year.
Source: Genesis