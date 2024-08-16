  • Genesis has raised prices on all trim levels of the G80 sedan for 2025.
  • The entry-level G80 starts at $58,350, while the range-topping 3.5T Sport Prestige is nearly $80,000
  • The G80 received a minor refresh for 2025, including a restyled dash with a single 27-inch digital screen.

The Genesis G80 gets a mild update for the 2025 model year, and it comes with a bump in price. At minimum, you'll need $2,400 more compared to the outgoing model, trim for trim. At worst, you'll need an extra $4,400 for the same trim. And if you're after the flagship 3.5T Sport Prestige, you'll have to pay nearly $80,000.

Here's how the numbers breaks down. All prices include a $1,250 destination charge.

Model/Trim 2025 Price 2024 Price Difference
G80 2.5T AWD $58,350 $55,650 +$2,700
G80 2.5T Advanced AWD $63,150 $60,350 +$2,800
G80 2.5T Sport Prestige AWD $69,600 $65,200 +$4,400
G80 3.5T Sport AWD N/A $65,500 N/A
G80 3.5T Sport Advanced AWD $70,850 $68,450 +$2,400
G80 3.5T Sport Prestige AWD $78,250 $74,050 +$4,200

To make matters worse, Genesis dropped the Sport trim for the 3.5T family. It was the least expensive way to get the 375-horsepower twin-turbo V-6. Now you'll need the Sport Advanced, which starts at $70,850. Coincidently, that trim also represents the smallest year-over-year increase, a $2,400 jump. The 2025 configurator isn't live yet, but the range-topping 3.5T Sport Prestige is just an option or two away from $80,000. We suspect a premium paint color would push it over the top.

2025 Genesis G80

Buyers get a few changes with the extra costs. The G80 received a minor exterior refresh with subtle modifications to the front and rear fascias, headlights, and taillights. Things are more dramatic inside with a new dash that bundles the driver and center displays into a single 27-inch screen. The center stack and console are revised as a result, and a new three-spoke steering wheel adds sporty flavor versus the old four-spoke style.

The 2025 Genesis G80 will reach dealerships later this year.

Genesis News:

2025 genesis gv80 coupe price The Genesis GV80 Coupe Is Slightly Pricey
genesis g80 ev magma concept The G80 EV Magma Is the Hottest Concept From Genesis Yet
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Source: Genesis

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com