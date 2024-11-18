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The Nissan Armada Costs the Same for 2025 Despite Major Upgrades

The revamped Armada goes on sale in December with the same price the outgoing model.

2025 Nissan Armada
Photo by: Nissan
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 11:30am ET
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Nissan thoroughly updated its Armada SUV for the 2025 model year. It has a new look, a new engine, and the latest must-have tech. But the automaker was able to keep the Armada's starting price the same while expanding the number of trim offerings.

The 2025 Nissan Armada will begin at $58,530, the same price as 2024's entry-level SV 4x2. All prices include the $2,010 destination charge. However, it’s not a trend that continues throughout the rest of the 2025 lineup. The SL 4x2 and Platinum are $2,630 and $1,340 more expensive, respectively. Here's the full list of trim prices:

Trim 2025 Price (w/dest.) 2024 Price (w/dest.)
Armada SV 4x2 $58,530 $58,530
Armada SV 4x4 $61,530 $61,530
Armada SL 4x2 $64,980 $62,350
Armada SL 4x4 $67,980 $65,350
Armada Platinum 4x2 $71,940 $70,600
Armada Platinum 4x4 $74,940 $73,600
Armada Pro-4X $75,750 N/A
Armada Platinum Reserve 4x2 $79,000 N/A
Armada Platinum Reserve 4x4 $82,000 N/A

New trims for 2025 include the rugged Nissan Pro-4X, which starts at $75,750. It gets off-road upgrades like 20-inch all-terrain tires, a metal skid plate, an adaptive air suspension, an electronic locking differential, and more. It sits 2.1 inches taller than the standard Armada and has 9.6 inches of ground clearance.

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The Platinum Reserve trim now sits at the top of the lineup, pushing the Armada’s price to $82,000 for the top spec. It has 22-inch wheels, massaging seats, an adaptive air suspension, and other luxury goodies.

2025 Nissan Armada
Photos by: Nissan
2025 Nissan Armada

The new Armada borrows the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine from the Infiniti QX80. It makes 425 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque and pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The 2025 Armada goes on sale in December.

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Source: Nissan

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