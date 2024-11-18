The Nissan Armada Costs the Same for 2025 Despite Major Upgrades

Nissan thoroughly updated its Armada SUV for the 2025 model year. It has a new look, a new engine, and the latest must-have tech. But the automaker was able to keep the Armada's starting price the same while expanding the number of trim offerings.

The 2025 Nissan Armada will begin at $58,530, the same price as 2024's entry-level SV 4x2. All prices include the $2,010 destination charge. However, it’s not a trend that continues throughout the rest of the 2025 lineup. The SL 4x2 and Platinum are $2,630 and $1,340 more expensive, respectively. Here's the full list of trim prices:

Trim 2025 Price (w/dest.) 2024 Price (w/dest.) Armada SV 4x2 $58,530 $58,530 Armada SV 4x4 $61,530 $61,530 Armada SL 4x2 $64,980 $62,350 Armada SL 4x4 $67,980 $65,350 Armada Platinum 4x2 $71,940 $70,600 Armada Platinum 4x4 $74,940 $73,600 Armada Pro-4X $75,750 N/A Armada Platinum Reserve 4x2 $79,000 N/A Armada Platinum Reserve 4x4 $82,000 N/A

New trims for 2025 include the rugged Nissan Pro-4X, which starts at $75,750. It gets off-road upgrades like 20-inch all-terrain tires, a metal skid plate, an adaptive air suspension, an electronic locking differential, and more. It sits 2.1 inches taller than the standard Armada and has 9.6 inches of ground clearance.

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The Platinum Reserve trim now sits at the top of the lineup, pushing the Armada’s price to $82,000 for the top spec. It has 22-inch wheels, massaging seats, an adaptive air suspension, and other luxury goodies.

Photos by: Nissan

The new Armada borrows the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine from the Infiniti QX80. It makes 425 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque and pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The 2025 Armada goes on sale in December.

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Source: Nissan

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