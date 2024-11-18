This Bonkers Hyundai Elantra N Track Car Is Coming to America

Update: Hyundai has confirmed that the Elantra N TCR Edition is officially coming to the US. This story has been updated to reflect that.

One of the last bastions of (relatively) affordable performance cars, the Elantra N receives a special edition. However, it’s sadly all show without any extra go since there aren’t any upgrades to the engine. As its TCR Edition name implies, the sports sedan takes after the touring car version by earning a carbon rear wing. The large aero element is adjustable for those keen on taking the car to the track.

Beyond the extra downforce at the rear, the Elantra N TCR Edition has 19-inch forged wheels that shave off an unspecified amount of weight. Hyundai fits the new shoes with N Performance monoblock brakes equipped with four-piston calipers. Only the cars sold at home in South Korea are getting the body decals with an oversized N logo.

Hopping inside the cabin, changes are limited to an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, special badging, and N-specific Performance Blue accents. You’ll find Hyundai’s very own blue shade on the seatbelts and the steering wheel’s 12 o’clock mark. The available gearbox isn’t mentioned but the official images show the Elantra N with the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. It’s unclear whether the six-speed manual will also be offered.

Photo by: Hyundai

South Korea will be the first market to get the performance sedan in December, but great news for America: This version is coming Stateside. Hyundai confirmed that the Elantra N TCR Edition will come to America in the first quarter of 2026. Production will be limited, but no word on how many will be available or how much it will cost. It will certainly be pricier than $36,600 Hyundai currently asks for an Elantra N with the DCT. With the standard manual, the cheapest configuration starts at $35,100.

What do you think?

Further down the line, Hyundai will make another generation of this car with a gasoline engine. Company officials have even suggested it’ll get a bigger ICE by upgrading from the 2.0-liter unit to the latest 2.5-liter mill. If that happens, expect a bump in power from the current 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque

Although the Elantra N is sticking around, the future doesn't look so bright for its hot hatch sibling, not sold in America. The five-door i30 N is unlikely to get a next-generation model due to stricter emissions regulations in Europe.

Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition 12 Source: Hyundai

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Source: Hyundai

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