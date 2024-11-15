Volkswagen Finally Has a New Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan has been around in the US since 2007. The second-generation model debuted in 2016, but we haven't seen the compact SUV updated much in those eight years. Finally, at next week's Los Angeles Auto Show, Volkswagen will show its new third-generation Tiguan.

The automaker sent out a single teaser image showing the updated SUV's taillight. It's hard to glean much from the lone photo, but the light fixture looks dramatically different from the current Tiguan. It introduces new graphics similar to those found on the latest ID.4, Jetta, and the subcompact Taos.

2025 Volkswagen Tayron

Beyond that, VW isn’t saying much. We already know that the new Tiguan rides on VW’s MQB Evo platform. If you want a better idea of what the US Tiguan will look like when it reaches the US, the European Tayron (pictured above) that debuted in October might offer a hint. However, VW did specify that the US Tiguan would have different "sheet metal, powertrain options, and equipment.”

What do you think?

It’s unclear what kind of engines will power the new Tiguan; The European Tayron has a bevy of options, including a diesel and a hybrid. We expect a base four-cylinder with around 200 horsepower and potentially a hybrid.

We won’t know anything for sure until VW uncovers its new Tiguan next week. The new Tiguan makes its debut on November 20 at 8:00 PM ET ahead of the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show.

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Source: Volkswagen

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