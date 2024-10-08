Honda has filed a new trademark for the Acura RSX in Japan.

RSX replaced the Acura Integra name in North America in the early 2000s.

Honda could have filed the trademark to protect its intellectual property.

Honda has filed a trademark for the Acura RSX name in Japan. The company last used the moniker in North America in the early to mid-2000s when Acura replaced the Integra name with the three-letter mashup, but it’s unclear what the automaker intends to do with it now.

Honda is preparing to launch a new Prelude, previewed as a concept nearly a year ago. The company hasn’t confirmed if the new hybrid will go on sale in the US, but it's possible the car could arrive wearing an Acura RSX badge, if it makes it Stateside at all. It would certainly be fitting, as the last RSX was a compact, three-door liftback.

Sadly, automakers don’t like to talk about future products. Details about a new model, or a significantly updated one, are closely guarded secrets until the company is willing to spill the beans. This leaves enthusiasts looking for any sign of what’s to come, and trademark filings like this can serve as little windows into potential futures.

However, Honda wouldn’t be the first to re-trademark and never use an old model name. Companies often file new trademarks for old names to protect their intellectual property while having no intent to resurrect the nameplate. The RSX could be one such filing, and we may never see it used again. Hopefully that's not the case.