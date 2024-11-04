The Lambo V-10-Swapped Miata at SEMA Is a Fake [UPDATE]

Well, it turns out we were duped. A few days ago this baby blue Mazda Miata showed up in our social media feeds and won our hearts. Someone actually swapped a Lamborghini V-10 into an NA Miata, then added turbochargers where the pop-up headlights should go.

There's just one problem. It's fake.

The car isn't fake, and there is an engine under the hood. But it's a Chevrolet LT4 V-8 with the Lambo intake sitting on top. A video posted on the Hot Parts USA Instagram account features the builder sharing some details about it, but those details are still pretty thin. He mentions the engine is an LT4, a supercharged 6.2-liter mill used in the previous-generation Corvette Z06, Camaro ZL1, and a few other performance vehicles from the GM family.

A Tremec T56 six-speed manual does the shifting, and it has Wilwood brakes. Big fuel injectors and an E85 tune are mentioned, but nothing is shared regarding the Lamborghini intake. As far as we can tell, it's on there purely for attention. Lame.

What do you think?

We were able to get an up-close look at the car at SEMA. The builder wasn't available, but peering under the hood we could see many things weren't hooked up or plugged in. Videos on social never showed a running vehicle, and now we understand why. Taking a work-in-progress to SEMA is certainly not unheard of. But showing up to the world's biggest automotive aftermarket expo with a non-running Miata wearing a Lamborghini intake and being coy on information? Not a great look, even with the cool turbo headlights.

Still, there's certainly a lot of work happening here and that doesn't happen without some effort. Here's hoping the project gets finished. But please, at least take the Lamborghini branding off the intake.

More From SEMA: SEMA 2024: Everything You Need To Know

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Sources: Miata Tweet / X, Internal Combustion / YouTube

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