The New Skoda Kodiaq RS Is a Sensible Performance SUV

Skoda's largest SUV gets the spicy RS treatment. The Kodiaq RS has five or seven seats, all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. With 261 hp, it's Skoda's most powerful gas SUV ever.

For a long time, performance SUVs were only available if you shopped from luxury brands. However, the niche has grown to include several mainstream automakers, including Skoda. Originally launched four years ago with a bi-turbodiesel engine, the Kodiaq RS switched to gasoline for its facelift in 2021. Now, the second-generation model has landed in Europe with the Volkswagen Group’s ubiquitous 2.0 TSI engine.

Slotting above the all-show-without-extra-go Sportline trim, the RS now packs 261 horsepower to match the latest Octavia RS. That gives it a 20-hp advantage over its predecessor. In addition, the maximum torque delivered by the four-cylinder turbocharged mill has increased by 22 pound-feet (30 Newton-meters), reaching 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). It gives it an advantage of 23 lb-ft (30 Nm) over the Octavia RS but that makes sense considering the Kodiaq RS is a much larger and heavier vehicle.

The Golf GTI power is delivered to both axles through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Skoda quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 6.3 seconds but the slightly heavier seven-seat version needs an extra tenth of a second. Flat out, both Kodiaq RS models will reach 144 mph (232 km/h).

In case you need a refresher to realize how much Skoda has progressed underneath the VW Group corporate umbrella, the Kodiaq RS is packed with goodies. From matrix LED headlights to continuously adjustable dampers, this SUV has all the features you'd want without stepping into luxury territory. The Czech automaker even gives it dedicated Sport, Snow, and Off-Road modes. Elsewhere, there are ventilated front seats, a Canton sound system, and laminated glass for all side windows to make the cabin quieter.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq RS 15 Source: Skoda

What do you think?

It follows 2024 trends by featuring split headlights, big 20-inch wheels with a two-tone look, and a huge 13-inch tablet for infotainment. Aside from the Octavia RS we mentioned earlier, it’s the only other Skoda to have a visible dual exhaust setup. As with the lesser Kodiaq versions, there are customizable round touchscreens on the center console for quick access to your preferred functions.

The latest entry into Skoda’s performance SUV lineup joins the fully electric Enyaq RS and Enyaq Coupe RS. Both EVs pack an even greater punch by offering 335 hp and an instant 402 lb-ft (545 Nm), echoing the recently unveiled Enyaq RS Race rally car concept.

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Source: Skoda

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